Meghan Trainor Changes Lyrics to ‘All About That Bass’ Following Weight Loss and Plastic Surgery

Following her recent weight loss and plastic surgery, Meghan Trainor has decided to change the lyrics of her hit song, “All About That Bass.”

Videos by Suggest

The singer and songwriter debuted the new lyrics earlier this week while performing at the Wango Tango concert in Huntington Beach, California.

She changed the lyrics from “Yeah it’s pretty clean, I ain’t no size two” to “Yeah, it’s pretty clear, I got some new b–bs.”

Meghan Trainor in 2015 vs 2025. Photo by Matt Baron/Shutterstock; Photo by Casey Flanigan/SOPA Images/Shutterstock



Trainor performed the song while wearing a sparkly hot pink two-piece, showcasing her weight loss. The singer has been open about using GLP-1 injectable Mounjaro to shed some weight.

However, not everyone was excited about the lyric change. After watching the performance in a TikTok video, critics quickly called out Trainor.

“Big is beautiful until you’re rich enough to change it,” one critic wrote. “Story of the entertainment industry.”

Another critic pointed out, “She, in fact, was not all about the bass.”

Meanwhile, loyal fans came to her defense. “‘All About That Bass’ was released 10 years ago,” one fan pointed out. “God forbid a woman’s body changes in that time.”

A fellow fan then wrote, “It’s all ‘body positivity’ until a woman makes changes that help her feel good in her body after having two kids.”

Meghan Trainor and Her Husband Daryl Sabara Are Taking Mounjaro For Weight Loss

During an episode of their Workin’ On It podcast last month, Meghan Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara, spoke about taking Mounjaro for weight loss.

“We did 75 Hard after [our son] Riley was born and, man, did we crush, Sabaro explained.

To which, Trainor pointed out, “Then, we heard more and more of our friends – and even our doctors – were on Mounjaro and Ozempic.”

She then said she went with Mounjaro after determining it had “less side effects” than other weight loss medications.

“So I did it, too,” Sabara shared, and Trainor declared, “Daryl and I both do everything together.”

The “Made You Look” further explained that those on the medication must “put in the work” to lose weight. This means establishing a healthy lifestyle.

“We were like, ‘We have to make sure we don’t lose muscle that we worked so hard gaining all those years,” she continued. “We stay in the gym, we work out, we eat right, and we just noticed that we were less hungry.”

“We’ve been on this journey for a while,” Sabara added. “And we learned how there are right ways to do it and there are improper ways to do it.”