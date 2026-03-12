Meghan McCain Reacts to ‘The View’ Guest Co-Host Praising Her on the Talk Show

Giving credit where credit is due, Meghan McCain shares her reaction to The View guest co-host Sheryl Underwood for praising her on the air.

McCain was brought up at the Hot Topics tables while The View co-hosts were discussing South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham. The longtime politician recently made comments suggesting the US might be involved in numerous conflicts.

The co-hosts slammed Graham. “Who in your family is going to do all this fighting?” moderator Whoopi Goldberg stated. “I want to be clear about this, Lindsey, you’re throwing lives around, people’s fathers and sons and brothers. Where’s your contribution?”

Underwood then brought up McCain’s reaction to Graham’s comments.

“I don’t know this Lindsey Graham. I know the Lindsey Graham who was friends with the great John McCain,” the republican guest co-host stated.

Underwood also noted, “I think Meghan McCain is absolutely right to tell him you need to shut up right now, because you’re talking out the side of your neck.”

Underwood was referring to McCain’s recent comment about her father’s once good friend. “I’ve known Lindsey Graham since I was a child,” she wrote on X. “I am imploring anyone who will listen in the Trump administration to stop sending this man out as a surrogate. He is scaring people and doing damage to whatever message you’re trying to sell to the American public about the Iran war.”

McCain later discussed Underwood’s remark about her during the latest episode of the Citizen McCain podcast.

“I appreciate Sheryl’s kind words,” McCain said. “I have been a fan of hers for a long time, ever since meeting her when I was a guest on The Talk many years ago, where she shared with me that she is a Republican.”

She then added, “I wish her luck co-hosting The View, she is a TV icon!”

McCain was a co-host on The View from 2017 to 2021. Following her departure, the now podcast host became a vocal critic about the ABC morning talk show.

During her 2023 appearance on the Your Welcome With Michael Malice, McCain had some choice words about The View and her former coworkers.

“I can’t go like a week without something being said about me on the show,” she claimed. “The thing about The View is that I didn’t know when I signed my contract with ABC that this is forever. That, for the rest of my life, I’m going to be bullied, and yelled at, and abused, and brought up for years. I haven’t been on that show in years. I’m just trying to live my life.”

She further declared, “I just didn’t know that when I signed to do this show that I have to deal with these crazy old people just yelling about me all of the time. I go whole swaths of time without thinking about them, like whole months without thinking about the show or anything. And, apparently, I am just on their minds every day. And it’s pathetic.”