Meghan McCain Reveals Real Reasons Behind Hasty ‘The View’ Exit In New Interview

Meghan McCain has moved on from her contentious time on The View and joined the team over at Daily Mail as a columnist. Before kicking off her new twice-a-week columnist job, McCain gave the outlet an exclusive interview detailing the real reasons behind her hasty exit from The View where she often clashed with co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar. In this new chapter of her life, McCain explained, she wants to do things that are “meaningful and impactful and make me happy.”

Meghan McCain Spills Everything Behind Her ‘View’ Exit

In an eye-opening interview with her new employer, the Daily Mail, former The View co-host Meghan McCain went into more detail about her sudden departure from The View. Over the course of her four years with the hot topic talk show, McCain became increasingly well-known for her take-no-prisoners debate style with her more liberal co-hosts, particularly Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg.

After returning to the show following her maternity leave, McCain was back to her old tricks. Her first episode back on the show featured her sparring with Behar, who infamously insisted that she hadn’t missed McCain during her lengthy maternity leave.

‘People Really Love Fighting With Me’ – McCain

In the new interview, McCain admitted, “People really love fighting with me and I’ve come to terms with the fact that people love me and love to hate me.” She added, “I really have gotten to a place where I’m comfortable with that.” Despite the near-constant arguments between McCain and her co-hosts, however, it still came as a shock when the conservative firebrand announced that she was leaving the show to embark on a new adventure.

Trading New York City For Washington D.C.

“I left New York during the pandemic and I had sort of had an existential crisis when my dad died. I got really scared and I just really started thinking about life and what I wanted and what I said on The View was true,” she explained. After settling in Washington D.C. with her husband and daughter Liberty, McCain said she’d felt more comfortable and happy than she had in a long time.

“When I think about where I want Liberty to take her first steps and her first words, I just have this wonderful life here that I felt ultimately like I didn’t want to leave,” McCain told the outlet. Once she realized that moving back to New York just wasn’t in the cards for her, she began to reevaluate what her future would look like “post-View.” That’s where her new job with Daily Mail comes in.

She explained, “I really want to do things that I think are meaningful and impactful and make me happy,” adding, “And this, working for this company, really hit all three checkmarks.” Not only did McCain manage to snag her dream job, she was also able to walk away from The View on her own terms, despite still having two years left on her contract. “I felt like I was really happy to do it on my own terms because a lot of people get fired from that show,” she revealed.

How McCain Feels About ‘The View’ Now

Despite the constant tabloid rumors claiming that McCain left the show amid bad blood behind the scenes, she insisted that she “didn’t feel anything negative” about her time on the show. “The View was and is incredible and gave me so much,” she insisted. Still, it was time for her to move on, and obviously, the decision has been exactly what McCain needed.