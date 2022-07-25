Meghan McCain Blasts ‘Woke’ Prince Harry Over UN Speech

Prince Harry made a speech to the United Nations General Assembly in observance of Nelson Mandela International Day. Meghan McCain did not like the speech and is now putting the Duke of Sussex on blast for his views on democracy. Here’s what she has to say.

What Did Prince Harry Have To Say?

Nelson Mandela International Day is held annually on July 18. This year, the United Nations General Assembly invited prince Harry to speak. The choice has been criticized because of the horrific colonial history tethered to the royal family. Many feel he was not the right choice to represent South Africa.

In the speech, Harry discussed Mandela, Princess Diana, and world politics. He remarked what a tough year it’s been: “Climate change wreaking havoc on our planet, with the most vulnerable suffering most of all. The few, weaponizing lies and disinformation at the expense of the many. And from the horrific war in Ukraine to the rolling back of constitutional rights here in the United States, we are witnessing a global assault on democracy and freedom.”

This was the only specific reference to the United States in the speech. Harry was alluding to the Supreme Court decision which repealed Roe v. Wade, effectively criminalizing abortion. The repeal means abortion will no doubt be banned in wide swaths of the United States, making it one of the only democratic nations on the planet where abortion is not available upon request.

Meghan McCain Is Very Mad

Now that she’s off The View, McCain has become a columnist for the conservative tabloid Daily Mail. She tore into Harry for equating the issues in the United States to problems abroad. His comparison between the war in Ukraine, COVID-19, and the abortion ban led her to write, “Those are not in the same league. The speech was confusing and wildly insulting to the undoubtedly few Americans, who may have been watching.”

McCain doesn’t think it’s fair for Harry to have an opinion on what goes on in the United States. “He has lived here all of 20 minutes, yet he has decided that makes him an expert. Being a Duke (or a Duchess for that matter) means next to nothing in America. It confers nothing other than superficial celebrity clout and social media clicks,” McCain writes. Did you notice that quick jab at Markle as well?

Not Quite Accurate Or Surprising

It’s worth noting that, unlike McCain, Harry is not a social media user. He and Markle don’t do anything for clicks because they have no Twitter or Instagram. It’s also startling to see McCain insinuate that Harry should not be allowed to speak. After all, isn’t that what the First Amendment is all about? The Daily Mail is nothing if not an enemy of the Sussexes, so op-eds like this come as no surprise at all.

