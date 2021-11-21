Meghan Markle’s Text Messages Revealed In Court Filing

Some of Meghan Markle’s texts and emails have now become public as a result of her lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited, the publishers of MailOnline and The Mail on Sunday.

The messages reveal a lot about Markle’s mindset in the weeks leading up to her wedding – and her real opinion of the royal family. She claims Harry faced “constant berating” from his family, and wanted to end the fighting.

Royals Were Concerned About Meghan’s Dad

In the texts, Markle tells her former communications chief Jason Knauf about her plans to write the now-famous letter to her father, who gave many interviews about his decision to not attend the royal wedding.

“The catalyst for my doing this is seeing how much pain this is causing H,” Meghan said via text in August 2018. “Even after a week with his dad and endlessly explaining the situation, his family seem to forget the context — and revert to ‘can’t she just go and see him and make this stop?'”

She continued, “They fundamentally don’t understand so at least by writing H will be able to say to his family… ‘She wrote him a letter and he is still doing it.’ By taking this form of action I protect my husband from this constant berating, and while unlikely perhaps it will give my father a moment to pause.'”

Markle was conscious of the fact that the letter would probably be released; she discussed handwriting the letter and numbering the pages so that parts of the letter couldn’t be published without context.

Meghan’s Court Case

In February, a British judge granted summary judgment in Meghan’s favor over five articles published by Associated Newspapers Limited in February 2019 that published parts of a handwritten letter she sent her father following the royal wedding.

“In terms of this appeal, I won the case and this issue, frankly, has been going on when I had no children at all, I now have two children as you know,” she said while appearing at The New York Times DealBook Online Summit in N.Y.C. “It’s an arduous process.”

“But again, it’s just me standing up for what’s right, be it in this case or in the [case] we’re talking about today,” Markle continued. “At a certain point, no matter how difficult it is, you know the difference between right and wrong. You must stand up for what’s right, and that’s what I’m doing.”