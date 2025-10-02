Meghan Markle’s Father Says He’s Not ‘Trapped’ In the Philippines Following Earthquake Despite Daughter Samantha’s Claims

Despite previous claims made by his eldest daughter, Samantha, Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas, denies being “trapped” in the Philippines during the earthquake.

Samantha took to X on Sept. 30 to reveal that Thomas was unable to leave an apartment building following a 6.9-magnitude earthquake. She claimed he was trapped on the 19th floor of the apartment building because he was unable to walk.

NBC News reported that at least 60 people were killed, while others were trapped during the earthquake.

Several hours after her first post, Samantha returned ot the social media platform with an update.

“I wish to extend our deep gratitude to everyone expressing concern about my father,” Meghan Markle’s half-sister wrote. “Thank you. As of today, he is OK, and making plans to get out of that building. They seem to be safe for now, and hopefully there will be no serious aftershock.”

Samantha further shared, “Provisions are being made so that he won’t be trapped in a similar situation again. God bless and stay safe everyone!”

Thomas later spoke to TMZ, confirming that he was okay following the earthquake. “I’m currently sitting on the couch in my hotel room, with my feet kicked up and watching Charlie Chan movies,” he said. “I’m quite comfortable.”

Thomas also said that his hotel is located 100 miles from the earthquake’s epicenter. He then noted that he hadn’t spoken to Samantha and wasn’t sure why she claimed he was trapped in the apartment building.

Meghan Markle’s father added that he is in the Philippines “scouting” places to live. He plans to move from Mexico.

He confirmed that he hasn’t spoken to the Duchess either.

Meghan Markle’s Half Sister Blames Her For Their Father Being ‘Trapped’ in the Philippines After Earthquake

In her first post about the situation, Samantha made some harsh claims about her younger half-sister, Meghan Markle, accusing her of being responsible for their father Thomas being in the Philippines.

“Shame on my disgusting evil f—ing sister forever putting our father in this position,” she wrote. “I hope she is cursed.”

Samantha continued to attack Meghan by writing, “Same on Harry and Meghan. May they be damed. [Thomas] gave her everything, and this is how she repays him. Globes off b—.”

When another X user asked how Meghan put their father in this position when she’s not even speaking to him, Samantha replied, “Just f— off, and she’s the one who’s estranged, not even the Royals want anything to do with her, nor her friends, nor either side of our families. We are not talking to her yes she put our father in this position.”