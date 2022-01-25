Meghan Markle’s Animated Netflix Series Is Hiring, See The Details

Attention aspiring animators: Meghan Markle is hiring. The Duchess of Sussex is looking for help on an upcoming Netflix series. Here’s the situation.

What Is ‘Pearl’

Pearl is an upcoming animated series from Markle and Prince Harry’s Archewll Productions. The Suits star is one of six executive producers, and Amanda Synda of The Loud House will be the showrunner. Among the producers is David Furnish, Elton John’s husband and producer of Gnomeo & Juliet.

In a press release last July, Markle described the coming of age story. “I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history.” The project is one of the first from Archewell production’s multi-year deal with Netflix.

Help Wanted

Netflix naturally needs folks to work on the show. Earlier this week, it posted a job listing on LinkedIn seeking a full-time production designer. The posting says, “We are seeking a Production Designer for Pearl, a CG heartfelt adventure comedy series. Pearl comes from the mind of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and centers on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who finds inspiration in a variety of influential women throughout history.”

The applicant will help create and support the artistic vision of the executive producers and will work closely with Synda. Netflix wants someone with 3-5 years of CG experience, and an expert with knowledge of drawing, lighting, and writing.

What’s On The Way?

Tabloids have had an absolute field day speculating on what could come from Netflix and Archewll. The Sun reported a fly on the wall documentary series, but a spokesperson for the couple denied this. “The Duke and Duchess are not taking part in any reality shows.”

New Idea claimed nothing would come fo the partnership, and the royals had been dumped by Netflix. The mere existence of this job posting rebukes that lame story.

While Markle seems to focus on Pearl, Harry’s attention is on the Invictus Games. It’s a worldwide event where wounded veterans compete. Harry is working with director Orlando von Einseidel on the docuseries close to his heart.

The Games had been scheduled for 2020, but COVID-19 necessitated a delay to 2024. No release dates have been announced for any projects, but you’ll probably see Pearl first. The Sussexes are using their enormous platform to shine a spotlight on causes dear to them: Invictus and feminism.

More Trending News

How Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reportedly Celebrated Kate Middleton’s 40th Birthday

IRS Supposedly Blowing Lid Off Of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Latest Charity Scandal, Rumor Claims

Meghan Markle Desperate To Attend Oscars, But Prince Harry Won’t Go, According To Another Sketchy report