Meghan Markle YouTube Troll Makes A Ton Of By Trashing Her

Yankee Wally is a professional YouTube troll who focuses all her online hate on Meghan Markle. While trolling a famous person is nothing new on social media, in a recent video, Wally mistakenly showed a picture of how much money she makes off of her troll account, and it ends up being close to forty thousand dollars a year. A number that has been turning some heads.

A Literal Career Troll

With over 500 videos blasting Markle for all manner of things, Wally isn’t light on anti-royal content. With titles such as “Proof of what a Manipulative Evil Conniving Plotting Controlling Narcissist Meghan Markle REALLY is” to “Meghan Markle cannot make me like her. The more she pushes, the more I dig my heels in!” you almost have to wonder if it is just trolling or if Wally is obsessed. The page’s content seems to dance not-so-delicately between those two ideals.

But in a recent video, Wally moved some tabs, and there in the bottom left corner was their monthly earnings of this royal roasting. It was something Twitter user Christopher Bouzy took notice of and quickly screen-capped.

In Yankee Wallys video titled, "MeghanMarkle has won a silly copyright claim, but she is now known WORLDWIDE as a big fat liar," around 9:19 in, she inadvertently shows her YouTube Studio estimated monthly revenue. She earns* over £2500 per month or approximately $3316.50… — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) December 15, 2021

All that income for basically just picking on someone because of their social status. It’s shocking, but also very common in the current online world. Welcome to 2021, where hate is monetized.

But Why Meghan?

In pop culture, some people have always taken issues with the royal family. They are very powerful, and with that comes certain behaviors some see as unbecoming. On top of that, between 2020 and 2021 has there been a bigger mark than Meghan? It seems post Oprah, she has been catching heat from many sides. Some say she plays the victim while others see her as someone who was victimized by her situation.

But it seems she can’t take a breath online without this Wally character picking her apart at the seams. And making a pretty decent living off it, too. Half of us are scraping to get by, while this person is thriving off misguided anger. No one ever said life was fair, and this is a shining example of that idiom.

Sticks and Stones

At the end of the day we do need to remember that free speech is still a thing. We don’t have to agree with everyone or the hate they spew, but they still have a right to say it, as much as it may fall on justifiably deaf ears. Also, you can apparently do really well financially if you just become a troll, so 2021 has been full of surprises!