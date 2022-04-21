Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Obsessed With This Hair Oil To Add Touchable Shine, And It’s Under $25

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

There is no denying that Meghan Markle was blessed with some gorgeous tresses. Even before her days as the Duchess of Sussex, Markle graced red carpets with some serious style, and a stunning ‘do to match.

And sure, it’s easy to simply chalk it up to good genes or high-end access to stylists most of us could only dream about. But as it turns out, Markle has a go-to product to infuse some major shine, and psst…it’s under $25!

Wella Reflections Luminous Smoothing Oil

Markle has been quoted professing her love for Wella Reflections Luminous Smoothing Oil. In an interview with Beauty Banter, the then Suits star gushed about her top beauty products to get onscreen ready. When it came to taming her naturally curly and infusing touchable shine, the now duchess had nothing but glowing reviews for the Wella hair oil.

“It smells like vacation and makes your hair slippery and touchable.” And apparently, it has a variety of uses, which we love. “I love this stuff! It also doubles as a pretty amazing body oil post bath.” Win-win!

The smoothing hair oil, with ingredients including White Tea Extract, Macadamia Seed Oil, and Avocado Oil, acts as a shield against environmental stressors. It makes a great leave-in conditioner and is a perfect finishing oil. Plus, it won’t weigh down your hair. It’ll leave it feeling smoother, shinier, and softer. I mean, if it’s good enough for a duchess…

More Praise For Wella Reflections Luminous Smoothing Oil

Frizzy-haired girls rejoice! There’s finally something to help tame those flyaways and frizz. One customer stated, “[I] love this stuff!!! Smells amazing and leaves my hair feeling soft and silky. It is wonderful for keeping frizz at bay!”

Even those with heavily processed hair are singing about the benefits of Wella Reflections Luminous Smoothing Oil. “I use Wella Oil on my hair daily. My hair is color-treated, sun-bleached, and overall dried out. This helps me run a comb easily [through] my hair with minimal breakage.”

And the oil can even help soften the most stubborn of grays. We’re here for it! “I was looking for something to smooth my frizz and help soften my grey hair. This did the trick. A small amount goes a long way. I apply a small amount prior to drying and then a tiny bit to target areas where hair is really frizzy,” stated another Amazon shopper.

For just under $25, you deserve to give your hair the royal treatment with Wella’s Smoothing Oil, all without the royal price tag.

More From Suggest