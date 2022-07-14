Meghan Markle Accused Of ‘Trying To Be Like Obamas’ In Insulting Article

An article from one of Britain’s top tabloids recently pubished out a list of five “signs” that Meghan Markle is thinking of seeking political office. Like most tabloid stories, this is nothing more than pure speculation from a source who has no personal connection to Markle. What made this particular report stand out to us was a rather off-putting comparison to former president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle.

All About Meghan Markle’s Possible Political Turn

As Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry settle more into their new life in the United States, speculation about Markle’s possible interest in a political career has continued to spread. Tabloids, both American and British, have long wondered if Markle’s interest in social issues means she’s considering a political run.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Accused Of Using British Title To Lobby U.S. Senators

When Markle was a working member of the British royal family, these speculations were largely dismissable on principle, but now that she and Harry have stepped back, there’s been renewed interest in the idea. The Sun, one of the four British tabloids that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex refuse to work with, listed five signs that some royal “experts” insisted were evidence of Markle’s political aspirations.

Signs She’ll Seek Office?

Some of the listed signs include Markle’s past letter to Congress in support of paid parental leave, her statement around the time of George Floyd’s death at the hands of a police officer, and her message encouraging Americans to vote in the 2020 presidential election.

(Photo by Henry Nicholls – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Supposed Shout Out From Biden Camp

The final sign was supposedly her “Approval from Biden,” which the misleading header would have you believe came straight from President Joe Biden, but in reality came from his sister, Valerie Biden Owens, who is also the president’s former campaign manager and close advisor.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, Owens was asked if she thought Markle would be a good presidential candidate, she answered, “Yes, perhaps, of course, she will,” which is a less than ringing endorsement, let alone some sort of presidential seal of approval.

Which Other Royals Have Gone ‘Political?’

These points are all easily dismissed. Though Queen Elizabeth has made it a point of her rule to not wade into political matters, her heirs, including Prince Charles and Prince William, have walked a fine line. Charles has long championed environmental causes, while William recently ruffled feathers in some royal circles after making comments about the Windrush scandal.

RELATED: Prince William Walking Thin Line With Climate Talk, Here’s Why He’s In Danger Of Being ‘Too Political’

Now that they’re no longer working members of the royal family, Markle and Harry have more freedom than other members of their family—though they did promise that “everything they do will uphold the values of Her Majesty.” While some royal experts have taken this phrase to mean that they will follow her lead when it comes to political commentary, that’s a very specific reading for such a vague statement.

A Little Side-Eye Towards This Section

The point that caught our attention, however, was the section titled, “Trying to be like the Obamas.” The outlet cited vague “accusations” against Markle that claimed she and Harry were attempting to be like the former first couple last year when they appeared on the cover of Time magazine.

RELATED: Chef Jose Andres Says Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Give ‘Voice To The Voiceless’ In Charming Essay

Surely no one other than Barack and Michelle Obama have ever been on the cover of Time magazine, so who else could Harry and Markle be emulating? Comparing the careers of Markle and Barack, there really aren’t any similarities to speak of, outside of the fact that both are biracial. Also, the Obamas were involved in politics for years before Barack (and Michelle) appeared on the cover.

RELATED: Michelle Obama ‘Dumps’ Meghan Markle As A Friend After Recent Scandals?

The emphasis must have been on the outlet, since the sources it quoted made no mention of the Obamas. Richard Fitzwiliams, the royal commentator the outlet consulted, also had a clear lack of imagination, saying of the cover, “This magazine cover has made it very very clear what’s in the couple’s mind—and especially Meghan’s mind—and that’s politics. It must be!”

He further insisted, “They’re going to become more and more visible. I think that they’re looking at politics.” Another source told the Mirror, another tabloid the Sussexes refuse to interact with, “There are shades of the Clintons or even Kennedys. It wouldn’t be a huge shock now if Meghan went into politics.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Were ‘Furious’ Over Personal Photos Being In The Press

Have Meghan Markle and Prince Harry become more political since stepping back from the royal family? Well, that depends on what your definition of “political” means. If it means advocating for specific policy changes on a governmental level, then yes, it’s political. If it’s simply taking a stance on current events, that’s a bit less clear.

What Is Markle’s Political Future?

More to the point: does Meghan Markle have political aspirations? It’s evident that she has a deep interest in creating change and advocacy, but that doesn’t necessarily translate to politics. The same could be said of philanthropists who make a huge impact on their community despite never running for political office. It seems more on point for Markle to pursue a career in philanthropy rather than attempt to run for office.

More Royal Stories From Suggest