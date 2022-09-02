Spotify Gives A Glimpse Behind The Scenes Of Meghan Markle’s Home Podcast Studio

Royal fans around the world were excited to finally get to listen to Meghan Markle’s long-awaited podcast, and the waiting definitely paid off! Her podcast has already topped the charts, and Spotify recently gave fans an inside look at where Markle records her episodes.

Markle’s Cozy Home Studio

Markle’s podcast, called Archetypes, sees the duchess “investigate, dissect, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back” with guests like Serena Williams and Mariah Carey. With the release of the first two episodes, Markle topped the Spotify charts worldwide.

Spotify gave listeners a behind-the-scenes look at where Markle records her podcast episodes in a recent Instagram video. “Testing, 1, 2,” she says. “Welcome to Archetypes. Let’s do this. You ready?”

In the video, the duchess wears nude trousers and heels with a brown pinstripe blouse. In the background of the video, you get a look at Markle’s home studio. She records in a wood-paneled room, seated on a green velvet couch. The studio also features a red Oriental rug and a gold floor lamp. The homey vibe perfectly matches Markle’s podcasting style: breezy and conversational, like talking to a friend.

Fan Reactions To Markle’s Podcast

Fans loved the clip, and left many comments about their passion for the podcast. “SHE’S GORGEOUS,” one fan wrote. “CAN’T WAIT FOR next episode.” Another commented, “Absolutely fabulous. So enjoyed Megan’s first podcast. Laughter and such joy with Serena. Looking forward to Maria Carey.”

“I am obsessed. Can’t wait for more from Archetypes,” someone wrote. “Duchess Meghan is witty, Smart and captivating. Really a top-notch podcast quality too.” Markle’s fans might have loved listening to her conversations with Williams and Carey, but the duchess revealed an uncomfortable moment from her episode with the latter.

Markle’s Reaction To A Conversation With Mariah Carey: ‘That’s Not True! Why Would You Say That?’

After Carey said that Markle “give[s] us diva moments sometimes,” the duchess shared that she immediately started freaking out. “It stopped me in my tracks,” Markle said of the moment. “You couldn’t see me obviously but I started to sweat a little bit. I started squirming in my chair in this quiet revolt like ‘wait, what, no, what? How could you? That’s not true! Why would you say that?’”

“She meant diva as a compliment but I heard it as a dig,” the duchess explained. “I heard it as the word diva as I think of it. But in that moment as she explained to me, she meant it as chic, aspirational…how one word can mean something very different for each of us—It’s mind-blowing to me.”

This conversation with Carey shows off exactly what Markle is trying to explore with Archetypes. Her podcast is already a hit, and fans can’t wait to hear more from the duchess and her guests!

