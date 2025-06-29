Meghan Markle Shares Beach Photo: ‘That Weekend Feeling’

Meghan Markle caught some rays while giving everyone serious leg-day goals on social media.

On Saturday, the 43-year-old mom of two hit Instagram with a beach photo. In the image, Markle strolls barefoot on the sand, with waves crashing behind her.

Prince Harry’s wife kept it casual for the beach outing, wearing a beige button-down shirt with white shorts. She finished the look with a wide-brimmed hat, oversized sunglasses, and strappy sandals.

In the fun snapshot, she’s grinning widely, clearly living her best salt life.

“That weekend feeling,” Markle wrote alongside the beach snap, adding sun and music note emojis.

Prince Harry, 40, and the couple’s two children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, were not included in the photo, which was possibly taken near their Montecito, California home.

Fans React to Meghan Markle Beach Photo: ‘She Deserves Everything’

Markle shared the photo with her 3.9 million Instagram followers. However, fans couldn’t leave supportive comments because the Duchess of Sussex has disabled comments on all her posts.

However, the post did find its way to other platforms like X, where Markle fans sounded off.

“Princess Meghan is living her best life. I can’t wait to see what the second half of the year will bring for the Sussex family,” one fan wrote on X alongside the snapshot.

“Our girl is glowing! She is happy, thriving, and living her best life! I couldn’t be happier for her, she deserves everything,” another fan added.

“She is winning and thriving,” a third fan insisted.

Indeed, Markle has been on a winning streak lately, with her lifestyle brand, As Ever, completely selling out its summer collection.

“Thank you so much for all the support. Whether you’ve been with us from the beginning or just discovered As Ever, we’re so glad you’re here,” Markle wrote in the June 27 issue of her brand’s newsletter, per US Weekly. “Our debut rosé will be available to order on Thursday, July 1st!”

“Crisp and beautifully balanced, this rosé is made for summer’s best moments — from lunches that turn into dinners and sun-drenched weekends where the only thing that’s louder than the music is the laughter. We can’t wait to share it with you,” she added.

Markle launched her lifestyle brand after she and Prince Harry stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and moved to California. As Ever also offers fruit preserves, herbal tea, and flower sprinkles.