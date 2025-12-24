Meghan Markle Reacts to Prince Harry’s Remark About Her Christmas Eve Meal 

Not holding back his true thoughts, Prince Harry revealed what he honestly thought about his wife Meghan Markle’s Christmas Eve meal.

In the Netflix special With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, the Duchess of Sussex was making Christmas Eve gumbo, a signature holiday dish from her mother, Doria Ragland, for Top Chef judge Tom Colicchio.

While Markle was making the Gumbo, her husband admitted, “Gumbo for me is one of my favorites, especially her mom’s. But before the fish goes in.”

Responding to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle said, “She always saves a little portion on the side for him. I’ll give you a little towel because you’re going to sweat.”

After taking his first bite of the Gumbo, Harry jokingly declared, “I can feel it puncturing through the top of my head right now.”

Although he found his wife’s Gumbo delicious, Harry said, “I’m not so sure it’s as good as your mom’s, but it’s certainly close.”

As Meghan cracked up laughing, Colicchio was heard saying, “Wow.”

“What?! Oh my gosh,” Meghan said. “Well, my mom will love you for that. You know what? What a good thing to say for your mother-in-law.”

The new Netflix special, which premiered earlier this month, follows Meghan Markle as she gets her and Prince Harry’s home ready for the holiday season. Along with Tom Colicchio, other guests featured are Naomi Osaka, Will Guidara, Kelly Zajfen, and Lindsay Roth.

“I love the holiday season,” she shared in the special’s trailer. “It’s about finding time to connect with the people we love, embracing traditions, and making new ones.”

The couple has been married since 2018 and shares two children.

Meghan Markle Unveils Her Christmas Song Playlist

Along with the special, Meghan Markle continues to share her holiday decor and favorite traditions through her Instagram account.

In her latest post, Markle shared her ultimate Christmas song playlist. “All the sounds of the season,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “Here is my personal list of favorite holiday songs on rotation in our home this time of year.”

“Wishing you a safe and cozy Christmas! Enjoy!” Meghan added.

Here are the Christmas songs featured on her playlist.