Meghan Markle Was ‘Not Well’ While Separated From Her Children During Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

Years after the death of Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle speaks out about being separated from her and Prince Harry’s children during the royal’s funeral.

During the second season premiere of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, Markle admitted to the episode’s guest, Tan France, of being “not well” while being away from her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, for nearly three weeks as she and Prince Harry went to the UK for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in late 2022.

“You know what’s funny? When parents are like, ‘Oh, I just can’t wait for them to go to and be out,'” France said to Markle. “I’m like, I never want my children to leave. They’re not allowed to get married. Not allowed to leave my house.”

Markle agreed with France, noting she will miss her children so much when they are older. “You want to be the parent who’s like, ‘Yes, go do it. Go do your thing. Go live that life. But I’m going to miss you so much.'”

France then said, “I might die without my kids. I need my boys. If I don’t see them for a couple of days, I feel like my heart is broken.”

That was when Meghan Markle spoke about her experience at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. “The longest I went without being around my kids was almost three years,” she explained. “I was…not well.”

Prince Harry Wrote About Him and Meghan Markle Being Away From Their Children For Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral in His Memoir ‘Spare’

In his controversial Spare, Prince Harry opened up about how he and Meghan Markle went nearly three weeks without seeing their children due to Queen Elizabeth falling ill and dying. They spent a total of 17 days in the UK.

“Our quick trip would now be an odyssey,” Prince Harry wrote. “Another ten days, at least. Difficult days at that. More we’d have to be away from the children for longer than we’d planned, longer than we’d ever been.”

He then wrote that he and Markle left the UK the day after the Queen’s state funeral. Following their return, the couple kept their children close and “couldn’t let them out of their sight.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now raising their children in the U.S.