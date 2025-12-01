meghan-markle-beams-over-prince-harry-in-rare-comment-about-their-relationship

Proving that her marriage is going strong, Meghan Markle couldn’t help but beam over Prince Harry in a rare comment about their relationship.

Videos by Suggest

During her recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Markle opened up about her tight circle of trust and how her husband continuously supports her.

“He loves me so boldly, fully,” she shared. “And he also has a different perspective because he sees media that I wouldn’t.”

Meghan Markle also pointed out that no one in the world loves her more than Prince Harry. “So, I know he’s always going to make sure that he has my back.”

The Duchess of Sussex then spoke about her husband’s personality. “You have someone who just has this childlike wonder and playfulness,” she said. “I was so drawn to that, and he brought that out in me. That’s translated into every part of our life. Even in business, I want us to play and have fun and explore and be creative.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been married since May 2018. They share two children, Prince Archie Harrison and Princess Lilibet Diana.

Along With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Praises Her Mother, Doria Ragland

Continuing to open up about her personal relationships, Meghan Markle praised her mother, Dora Ragland, for teaching her how to play.

“As a child, I was very much an old soul,” she recalled. “That’s been part of my wiring. My mom would say I was just born that way.”

Markle noted that Ragland was a “free spirit,” and they remain close. However, she admitted that she has a different parenting style compared to her mother’s. She notably does not have a relationship with her father, Thomas Markle. The duo has been estranged since before her wedding to Prince Harry.

Along with discussing her circle of trust, Meghan Markle addressed the importance of boundaries.

“I think my boundaries became stronger once I came into the public eye in this very …” she paused. “I could think of any adjective to fill the blank. And it would probably work. You find different ways to protect yourself, whether that’s self-preservation or it’s just growing up.”