Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Outcasts In Hollywood, Fighting With Neighbors And Snubbed From Parties?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry rub many people the wrong way. Their exit from the royal family and subsequent move to Hollywood had some call them fame-chasers. Are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex really social pariahs in their new home? Here are some reports Gossip Cop has confronted about their life in La La Land.

Feuding With The Obamas

According to the National Enquirer, Markle was angry with Barack Obama for snubbing her from his huge 60th birthday party. The duo “politely opted to stay at home with their kids” a source explained, “but deep down, they’re really stung by it.” Markle was especially furious that “Michelle and Barack would prefer [Chrissy Teigen’s] company to theirs,” an insider said.

The Enquirer says Harry and Markle stayed home “with their kids,” but that’s not really fair to be flippant about. Lilibet Diana is only a few months old, so flying to Martha’s Vineyard wouldn’t exactly be a good idea. This story just sought to trash three targets at once: Obama, Teigen, and Markle. In reality, there’s no proof that Markle and Obama are fighting over the birthday party.

Neighbor Katy Perry Peeved

Over at Woman’s Day, Markle is at war with Katy Perry because Orlando Bloom voices Harry in HBO’s animated series The Prince. An insider explained that Markle and Perry are bad neighbors who had “never been able to see eye to eye,” and the Duchess of Sussex wanted Bloom out of Harry’s life. Making matters worse was the fact that years ago, Perry had criticized Markle’s wedding dress while praising Kate Middleton’s. “Meghan is a woman who never forgets,” the source said.

We seriously doubted this whole story. Bloom and Harry are friendly, but they were never all that close. Perry did criticize Markle’s dress once, but in that same interview, she gushed over Markle’s feminism and humanitarian efforts. This story just wanted to paint Markle as vindictive, but it was too huge of a stretch to be believed.

‘Too Big For Their Britches’

OK! reported that Markle and Harry’s big paychecks were ruffling feathers in Hollywood, upsetting veteran members of the entertainment industry. A tipster said, “There’s a growing feeling that they’re getting way too big for their britches.” The outlet never explained who “they” are or what sudden changes are even happening. Harry’s been extremely famous since before he was even born, so it’s not like fame or fortune are new. This was a very flimsy attack on the character of the Sussexes, and it lacked any legitimate sources.

Prince Harry’s known Hollywood players since he was a child and Meghan Markle’s reputation as a co-star is gleaming, so there’s no doubt that they have a slew of friends in the Bay Area to help them out. These stories say a lot more about the tabloids than Harry or Markle.