Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Lose Oprah As A Neighbor, But Her Replacement Might Be Even Better

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry settled into one of California’s most star-studded neighborhoods when they moved to the United States. Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, and Ellen DeGeneres are just a few of the Sussexes’ A-list neighbors. Oprah Winfrey, arguably the couple’s most famous non-royal friend, has sold her Montecito home, but they’re getting a delightful new neighbor in return.

The One Where Jennifer Aniston Bought Oprah’s House

Oprah Winfrey has said goodbye to her beautiful four-bedroom farmhouse in Montecito, California, but she was luckily able to sell it to a close friend: Jennifer Aniston. The Friends star has a penchant for purchasing gorgeous properties, and a brief glimpse of Aniston’s homes over the years is sure to make any interior design buff drool. So, it’s no wonder that she had her eye on Winfrey’s estate as soon as the talk show host started talking about selling.

Aniston bought the property from Winfrey for $14.8 million, over $4 million more than Winfrey paid for it in 2021. Aniston still currently owns a $21 million Bel Air mansion designed by famous Los Angeles-based architect A. Quincy Jones before his death. It’s unclear if she has any intention to sell the mansion or if she’s just looking for a getaway not too far from home. Her new digs were built in 1998 and boast unbeatable ocean and mountain views, terraces, gardens, and an acre of privacy-protecting oak trees.

Jennifer Aniston Is In Good Company

These days, we’re done being surprised by the famous crowd Montecito, California, has been able to draw in. The biggest stars from every corner of the entertainment industry seem to flock to the neighborhood. We also can’t celebrate Aniston’s big move without mentioning her royal neighbors—Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

We know that socializing with your neighbors has become a thing of the past, but it really is a wonder to think about Prince Harry and Jennifer Aniston bumping into each other on coffee runs. However, the pairing may not be as unlikely as we think. Harry, Markle, and Aniston are all known to be close friends of Ellen DeGeneres. Maybe they’ve already attended dinner parties together and we just had no idea.

Despite losing the star power of Oprah Winfrey, it’s clear Montecito has just added another jewel to its dazzling crown. In the meantime, we’ll be trying to find out if Meghan Markle is a fan of Friends.

