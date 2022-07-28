Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Marriage Will ‘End In Tears,’ According To Recent Bombshell Biography

A new Meghan Markle biography is around the corner and it’s full of bombshell stories. An aid of Queen Elizabeth believes Prince Harry’s idyllic marriage is destined to “end in tears.” Let’s learn what he has to say.

Inside Meghan Markle’s ‘Revenge’

Royal biographer Tom Bower is doing press to promote his new book Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors. One story from his book concerns the words of Lady Susan Hussey, Baroness Hussey of North Bradley. She’s very close to the royal family, having served Elizabeth her whole life. Their bond was exemplified at Prince Philip’s funeral; she was chosen to personally accompany Elizabeth.

Hussey is also the godmother of Prince William, so she’s a pretty legitimate insider as far as high-ranking royals go. The book claims Hussey was sent to help Markle adjust to life in the royal family. She made some stern comments during a lunch with national theatre executives

Bower writes, “While discussing the possibility that Meghan might become linked with the National Theatre after the wedding, Hussey became unexpectedly serious about the couple’s future.” She allegedly warned: “That will all end in tears’… Mark my words.”

Markle responded by digging in her heels. Bower says she was “insistent” that Buckingham Palace would not change her. The comment may have stung, for Hussey did not attend Markle’s wedding.

A Controversial Book

This new biography is causing a lot of hubbub, but how reliable is it? One passage concerned Markle’s interview with Vanity Fair. Bower wrote that Markle manipulated interviewer Sam Kashner but complimented his stutter. Kashner vehemently refuted his claim, noting how reverential the story was and that he doesn’t even have a stutter.

Bower’s response is revealing. He says Kashner only issued his response because he was spooked by Markle. Bower told This Morning, “Meghan has got an ability to make people feel fearful, the truth is what I wrote was exactly what he told me, and was a horrendous story, he was absolutely appalled by the nature of Meghan.”

His retort denied any wrongdoing, slammed Markle, and gaslights Kashner. The fact remains that the original Vanity Fair piece is laudatory, and that came out long before Markle got married and got power.

What Should You Make Of This?

As for Hussey’s warning, if it happened then that is an incredibly rude thing to say to a woman months before her wedding day. If Markle only responded with insistence then that demonstrates remarkable patience. No one could possibly know how Markle and Harry’s marriage will end, but it’s going great right now. Bower’s biography is filled with salacious gossip, but it’s probably best to only take it with a grain of salt.

