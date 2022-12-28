The Top 5 Moments From Meghan Markle’s Podcast ‘Archetypes’ So Far

In August, Meghan Markle finally kicked off her podcast Archetypes. So far, the show has successfully unpacked some of the stereotypes that hold women back.

However, the podcast has also given Meghan Markle a medium to open up, letting listeners get to know her better than ever before. Here are our top five favorite moments from Archetypes so far.

When Markle Called Out ‘Deal Or No Deal’

Most fans of the Duchess of Sussex know that, before becoming royalty, she worked for a short time as a briefcase girl on the game show Deal or No Deal. In October, Markle sat down with Paris Hilton to talk about how hard it is to be valued for your looks over your brains—something she felt all too strongly while working on the game show.

“I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance. And that’s how it felt for me at the time, being reduced to this specific archetype,” Markle explained. Click here to read more about Markle’s take on the “bimbo” archetype.

When Markle Revealed Her Nigerian Roots

In an episode with Ziwe Fumudoh and Issa Rae, Markle unpacked the “Angry Black Woman” stereotype. She recalled going after acting roles that painted her as having an “edge or an attitude.” She noted how this bleeds into everyday life, instilling black women with the fear of being too demanding.

Markle then revealed that this fact weighs on her now more than ever since she recently took a genealogy test. Apparently, the duchess found out that she’s actually 43% Nigerian, something she hadn’t realized before. Click here to find out how Markle is tackling the “Angry Black Woman” stereotype.

When Markle Talked About The British Citizen Test

We were especially delighted to hear Markle talk about her experience preparing for the British citizenship test. In conversation with actress Pamela Adlon, Markle opened up about how difficult it was to attain British citizenship after she and Harry tied the knot in 2018.

“That citizenship exam is so hard! I was studying for it, and I remember going, ‘Oh my goodness.’ I would ask my husband, ‘Did you know this? Did you know this?’ And people went, ‘Oh, I had no idea.’” Click here to read how Markle and Adlon bonded over the British citizenship test.

When Markle’s Mom Made A Surprise Appearance

In one of the most wholesome moments of the podcast yet, Markle’s interview was interrupted by a phone call from her mom, Doria Ragland. The call was completely on-theme since Markle had just been in the middle of discussing motherhood. After the quick chat, Markle opened up about her and Ragland’s relationship.

“With this episode on my brain, it got me thinking about all the ways my mom supported me, how she took care of me and the house and herself … and how she just juggled so much,” Markle remarked. Click here to read more about the adorable interruption.

When Markle Addressed ‘The B-Word’

In an extra special episode, Markle was joined by co-CEO of Ariel Investments and chairwoman of Starbucks Mellody Hobson. Together, they unpacked all of the stigma that comes with being labeled the “b-word” as a successful woman.

“It becomes a way to take their power away. Keep them in their place,” Markle said of the label. Click here to read how Markle and other successful women hold onto their confidence despite being called such offensive words.

