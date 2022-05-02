Meghan Markle’s Netflix Project Falls Victim To Cutbacks Amid Streaming Service Layoffs

Netflix has recently been weathering reports of subscription drops and show cancellations, and it looks like not even celebrity creators are safe from the downsizing. Meghan Markle’s planned animated series, Pearl, has been canceled.

Markle’s Show Gets Canceled As Netflix Cuts Back

In the last business quarter, Netflix shocked the world when it revealed it had seen its first decline in paying users in a decade. Many saw this as a warning sign of things to come, and it looks like executives at Netflix are trying to cut costs to minimize their losses.

Netflix CFO Spencer Neumann said that the streaming service was “pulling back” some of its spending on movies and TV shows in an effort to save money. Pearl was just one of many projects that were either canceled or not given the opportunity to be developed.

Markle was set to be the executive producer on the show. “Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges. I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history,” she said in a press release at the time. “David Furnish [Elton John’s husband and fellow executive producer] and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today.”

However, Netflix did say they will continue to work with Markle and Prince Harry’s Archewell Productions on several different projects. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s productions company signed a multi-year deal with the streaming service to create documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows, and children’s programming.

Netflix’s Financial Worries

In addition to canceling shows and movies, it was also reported that Netflix laid off an undisclosed number of employees. Many of the people who were let go, especially the ones who worked for Netflix’s fan-service site Tudum, were vocal about their frustrations with the company on Twitter.

Netflix recruited many of the people they eventually laid off, luring them away from other jobs and promising more money and complete editorial freedom. Some even said that they had moved across the country for the position, only to get laid off just a few months later.

netflix is laying off staff at tudum, a fan site it just launched in December. many of the writers were experienced journalists lured away from other publications, and netflix staff says they had no prior warning layoffs were coming.https://t.co/aFYusGWsro — mia sato 佐藤みあ (@MiaRSato) April 28, 2022

While it seems surprising that one of the world’s largest streaming services might be facing the possibility of going under, Netflix’s original content has long been a topic of conversation. Many have criticized the streaming service for pumping out low-quality content and favoring quantity over quality.

It’s unknown whether or not any of Markle and Harry’s other projects were scrapped, but with Netflix doing everything they can to save money, it wouldn’t be surprising to hear that the duke and duchess might end up scaling back on their projects with the streamer.

More News From Suggest

A Sneak Peek Into Kate Middleton’s Experience Of Dating A Prince



Meghan Markle’s Father Blasts Prince Harry Over Security Fears, Calls Him An ‘Idiot’



Royal Photographer Claims Palace Tried To Prevent Photos Of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Andrew At Recent Event