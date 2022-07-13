Meghan Markle Latest Celeb To Make A Case For These Comfy Summer Pants I Want To Live In All Season Long

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

I’m willing to suffer a reasonable amount for the sake of fashion. I’ll sacrifice leg mobility for a pencil skirt or deal with a wedgie if it means wearing a cute new bodysuit. But dressing in the oppressive midsummer heat? That’s a trickier fashion challenge to beat.

Finding comfortable clothing for the hottest part of the year can seem next to impossible. When the only appealing option is “stark naked,” it can be tempting to give up clothes altogether and stay inside in the A/C, away from the sun, high temps, and public indecency charges.

However, I’ve noticed my favorite celebs sporting a similar summery trend, with Meghan Markle being one of the most recent. These style-savvy celebs beat the heat while still looking chic, polished, and feminine in breezy linen pants.

And unless the temperatures drop 15 degrees sometime soon, I will need a pair for every day of the week.

The Solution To Sweaty Summer Woes

The 40-year-old mother of two was seen wearing a pair of relaxed, striped linen pants at a recent celebration of her daughter, Lilibet’s, first birthday. Amazon Essentials offers a lookalike dupe that’s available in 12 eye-catching colors and prints.

The cotton and linen blend is breathable and cool, keeping you from melting (well, melting completely) on even the hottest summer days. A drawstring closure gives you wiggle room in the waist area, allowing you to adjust as needed for all-day comfort.

These versatile wide-leg pants also feature four functional pockets. And despite their featherlight feel, happy customers report that the fabric is opaque enough to not show off your undies while you’re out and about.

RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Go-To Sunglass Style Is The Perfect Mix Of Retro With A Modern Flair

While I love the idea of using linen to combat high temps, I’m not a huge fan of low-rise pants or drawstrings. Luckily, I found a pair of high-waisted cotton palazzo pants that blend elements of Markle’s style with my own.

These flowy pants feature a straight, wide leg and a smocked waistband for easy, breezy comfort. They’re available in 12 vivid colors, from classic black to dusty pink to pretty seafoam green. Between the colors and the silhouette, these palazzos are the perfect addition to any summer wardrobe.

Hundreds of five-star reviews talk about how comfortable and light these pants are. In fact, many say they planned on buying them in multiple colors. These breezy palazzos run true to size and will keep you feeling and looking cool.

Of course, nothing is perfect—linen pants are great for informal gatherings, yes. But when it comes to formalwear, there aren’t as many options for polished pieces that are still light and breathable. These high-waisted paper bag pants offer the perfect blend of airy and sophisticated.

These pants feature a cotton and spandex blend that keeps you cool and comfortable while providing extra stretch. The smocked waistline creates an hourglass illusion, and the tapered leg makes these a great option for curvier or hippier individuals.

But the main selling point of these breezy trousers, one reviewer states, is the pocket room. “LISTEN,” they write. “I can fit my phone, work keys, Post-it note pad, lip balm, hand sanitizer, a pen, a spare KN95, my whole flipping life in these pockets. They barely look like I’m carrying anything. These are the Mary Poppins carpetbag of pockets. This must be what men feel like all the time.”

Roomy, breezy, and functional? It doesn’t get much better for summer wardrobe staples. Don’t suffer through another summer of uncomfortable, stifling clothes. Similarly, you shouldn’t sequester yourself from the outside just because it’s hot out.

With these celeb-loved linen pants, you can strut into the sunshine in style (and not be completely miserable the whole time).

More From Suggest