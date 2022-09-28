The Unconventional Fashion Hack That Meghan Markle and Jackie Kennedy Have in Common

It’s no secret that for centuries, women have been obsessed with shoes—and who could blame us? After all, a great pair of shoes has the power to transform our mood, boost our confidence, and make us feel like we can do just about anything.

So, it may not be surprising to learn that two fashion icons as revered as Jackie Kennedy and Megan Markle have a passion for shoes. However, did you know that both have created shoe hacks to help them put their best foot forward when out and about?

Jackie Kennedy’s Subtle Shoe Hack

In Jackie’s case, one of her best-kept fashion secrets was revealed in the memoir Jackie’s Girl: My Life with the Kennedy Family, which was published by her former assistant Kathy McKeon. In the book, McKeon took note of Jackie’s expansive and enviable shoe collection.

“I had never seen such a dazzling selection of shoes! London-look boots, pumps in every color, spotless sneakers for morning jogs around the reservoir,” While observing the plethora of shoes in the first lady’s closet, McKeon noticed something peculiar: One shoe in each pair had a quarter-inch lift affixed to its heel, “apparently… to compensate for one leg being slightly shorter than the other,” McKeon noted. Interestingly, this is a trait that Jackie shared with her husband, former president John F. Kennedy.

Meghan Markle Sizes Up

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle also has a shoe secret that she uses for comfort when she does a lot of walking and standing. She wears shoes that are one to one and a half sizes larger than her regular shoe size. If you look closely in photos, you will see a gap between her heel and the back of the shoes.

There are a couple of different reasons this could be the case. Markle could have one foot that is slightly larger or smaller than the other. Another possible explanation for Markle wearing larger shoes is simply to feel more comfortable in heels and to prevent her feet from swelling and blistering after being on her feet for long periods of time. It’s been found that larger shoes do not rub, squeeze, or pinch your feet.

Markle began wearing larger shoes when she was an actress and continues to do so as a member of the royal family. When she attends events or engagements, she’s expected to spend long hours on her feet, oftentimes on varying surfaces and in different temperatures, so it makes sense that she’d do what she could to keep comfortable.

If you’re wondering how Markle manages to walk in heels that are too big for her, she has another trick up her sleeve. The other hack Markle has been known to use to help her walk in heels that are too big is to stuff the toe of her shoes with padding like cotton, silicone pads, or tissues that can be removed should her feet swell and need extra room.

Both Jackie Kennedy and Meghan Markle are major style icons whose looks will endure for generations to come. It’s no surprise that they have both created a fashion hack or two. Great minds think alike, after all!

