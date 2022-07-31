Meghan Markle Used To Have Quite The Girl Crush On Ivanka Trump, Old Blog Reveals

Meghan Markle’s now-deleted lifestyle blog The Tig has been a huge source for getting insight into her pre-royal years. There’s one blog post in particular that’s raising eyebrows as it reveals a connection between the Duchess of Sussex and Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of former president Donald J. Trump. Though the former president and Markle have clashed over the years, she enjoyed a surprising friendship with Ivanka, going so far as to say she tried to be like her.

Meghan Markle’s Past Ties To Ivanka Trump

As part of her now defunct blog The Tig, Meghan Markle would share recipes, travel tips, and other musings about topics that interested her. She would also occasionally perform mini interviews with celebrities like ballet dancer Misty Copeland and her famous friend, tennis star Serena Williams. One of those interviews got its own feature in a recently released, unauthorized royal biography by Tom Bower, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors.

That 2014 interview was with former First Daughter Ivanka Trump, and to call it glowing is somehow an understatement. The interview itself was a simple six questions that stayed the same for each subject. It was Markle’s accompanying commentary that was a little over the top.

Undeniably Glowing Write Up

She wrote, “Staggeringly beautiful, no question, but so incredibly savvy and intelligent that she’s not just carved a niche for herself under her father’s famed Trump notoriety, she has undoubtedly created her own empire.”

Markle went on to write that it’s “so easy to knock the girls who come from privilege,” but added that she “always remember[ed] Ivanka being different” from other celebrities and celebrity kids of her age group. “She wasn’t running amok publicly, swearing and being smacked with DUIs. Instead she was graduating from The Wharton School (cum laude, I might add), launching the Trump Hotel Collection, and building her own brand.”

“Don’t get me started on her jewelry collection: the late night ‘window shopping’ I have done on my computer, snuggled up in my bed with a glass of wine, staring longingly at the beautiful designs,” Markle wrote.

Not Uncommon For ‘The Tig’

Looking through other interviews Markle did with The Tig, she struck a similar glowing tone with each one, often using flowery language to praise her various subjects. She described Olivia Palermo as “Soft-spoken and kind, as beautiful as you imagine, with ballerina limbs and a shyness about her that unveils the aura that I often associate with the fashion set.”

When is someone going to write about my ballerina limbs, hm? The overall tone of The Tig could possibly be described as overwhelmingly uplifting, to say the least. The only real reason this interview in particular stands out is because of the drama that later unfolded between Markle and Ivanka’s father, Donald Trump.

In 2016, Markle referred to Trump as a “misogynist,” two years before her wedding to Prince Harry. During his 2019 trip to the UK, Trump was told of her comment and he called her “nasty” in retaliation.

Obviously, this awkwardness makes Markle’s previous warm regard for Ivanka somewhat ironic, which is no doubt why Bower included it in his book. He does seem to be drawn to the dramatic, as evidenced by other claims in this latest unauthorized royal biography.

