Meghan Markle Insider Fumes Over Brooke Shields’ ‘Hit Job’ at Public Event

Nearly a month after Brooke Shields opened up about an awkward 2024 encounter she had with Meghan Markle, a Duchess of Sussex insider slammed the actress for the public event moment.

Shields discussed the incident during a recent appearance on the India Hicks’ podcast. Sheilds and Markle were participating in an International Women’s Day panel discussion, “Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off Screen.”

While on stage, Markle recalled sending a gender equality letter to Protecter & Gamble. She was just 11 years old at the time. She stated that the letter addressed the company’s Ivory dish soap commercial. The commercial used the phrase “Women all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans.”

Brooke Shields admitted to interrupting Meghan Markle while she told the story, referring to the former actress as “too precious.” She also called the story “too serious” and didn’t think Markle’s words really resonated with the panel’s audience.

“Katie [Couric] asks the first question to Meghan, and she talks about how at a young age, she was already advocating for women,” Shields explained. “She starts telling a story about how when she was 11, and she keeps saying, ‘Well, when I was 11, I saw this commercial and they were talking about how washing dishes was for women.’ And she said, ‘I didn’t think only women wash dishes. It wasn’t fair. So I wrote the company.”

“She kept saying she was 11!” Shields continued. “She wrote to the company, and they changed the text, they changed the commercial.”

“It was just too precious,” the actress added. “And I was like, they’re not going to want to sit here for 45 minutes and listen to anybody be precious or serious.”

Shields said she wasn’t trying to be rude when she interrupted Markle.

A Meghan Markle Supporter Slams Brooke Shields For The ‘Calculated Dig’

Despite the podcast interview being removed, a Meghan Markle supporter slammed Brooke Shields.

The insider told British gossip columnist Rob Shuter that Markle was “visibly rattled” by Shields’ comments. “It wasn’t a joke to her,” the source said. “That anecdote is sacred.”

They then stated that Markle views the moment as a “calculated dig” and a “blatant attempt” by Shields to steal attention. It was also to “diminish carefully crafted activist narrative.”

“This was a hit job, plain and simple,” the insider declared. “And Meghan doesn’t forget – or forgive – being laughed at.”