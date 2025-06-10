Meghan Markle Dishes on ‘Guilt Mentality’ of Being a Rich Woman

In an attempt ot relate to others, Meghan Markle discusses the “guilt mentality” of being a rich woman.

Videos by Suggest

During the season finale of her Confessions of a Female Founder podcast, Markle sat down with Spanx founder Sara Blakely about money. Blakely stated that listeners should be more “self-aware” and ask themselves financial questions, such as “What’s my mindset on money?”

“A lot of people don’t even realize they have not great narratives around success,” Blakely explained. “Or around obtaining a lot of financial freedom and money for themselves.”

“But that is so hard to understand,” she continued. “Because I genuinely believe, I would love to adopt that level of a mindset where, as you’re talking about, even, for a lot of people, not being able to buy into the hope or promise of something more for themselves in financial freedom.”

The Duchess of Sussex further stated that she believes many women are taught not to discuss money. She also said there’s a lot of “guilt mentality” surrounding having a lot of money.

“And at the same time, there’s a scarcity mindset that it’s easy to attach to,” she pointed out. “Of like, ‘I’ll never have enough.'”

“I always tell people, in particular, I say, ‘Money is really fun to make, really fun to spend, and really fun to give away,'” Blakely noted. “I think money makes you more of who you already are.”

Meghan Markle Was Criticized As Being ‘Inauthentic’ After The Discussion

Some criticized Meghan Markle for the first season of the podcast.

Doug Elridge, a branding expert and founder of Achilles PR, told Fox News he believes Markle’s “confessions” during the podcast’s season only made her look more “inauthentic.”

“The personality revelations were inevitable but terribly inauthentic,” he explained. “It’s like humidity – you can’t see it, but you feel it and it’s undeniable.”

“For Megan, this was a tactic to try and become more relatable to her audience,” he continued, “But you can’t take authenticity; you either have it or you don’t. This has been an ongoing struggle for her.”

Eldridge then said, “In terms of the royal family, her indirect references continue to hurt her with the target audience. The perpetual use of the ‘victim card’ has backfired. Over a long enough timeline, the cracks in the story – coupled with the past allegations of her mistreatment of staff – have turned into gaping fissures.”

The expert further noted that Meghan just failed to “move the ball” for herself. “It’s akin to a series of self-inflicted holding penalties,” he said. ” She started at midfield, but now she’s back on her one-yard line.”