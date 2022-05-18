Meghan Markle Wears These Style Staples On Repeat For Good Reason

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Despite‌ ‌putting her acting days behind her, Meghan Markle’s style staples are reminiscent of the classic and minimalist wardrobe her days on the ‌set‌ ‌of‌ ‌Suits. ‌

Over the years, the duchess has amassed a statement-making workwear wardrobe bursting with everything from structured blazers to tuxedo-inspired dresses to stylish trench‌ ‌coats. And, we’re in love!

‌‌‌‌Markle‌ ‌demonstrates the versatility of business attire by showing how it can work in any woman’s wardrobe. The structured pieces are both flattering and polished, which explains the seamless integration into the duchess’ iconic ‌chic casual look.

To say we’re obsessed with her use of these classic statement pieces in neutral colors is an‌ ‌understatement. And, when it comes to these timeless looks, Markle is your go-to gal for how to wear them ‌right.

Structured White Blazers

(Left: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images, Right: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Meghan Markle can’t get enough of white blazers, and neither can we. Whether dressed up with white slacks and heels or dressed down with with a black blouse and sunhat, its a look you can easily style year around.

To shop the look, we love this causal open front blazer from Cicy Bell.

(Cicy Bell)

Soft and comfortable, the blazer is crafted from a stretchable blend of polyester and spandex. Furthermore, the jacket features a lapel collar, a single-closure button, and functional‌ ‌flap‌ ‌pockets. Pair this trendy blazer with jeans for a casual street look, or wear it to the office.

Beige Trench Coats And Dresses

(Left: Tim Rooke/Pool/Getty Images, Right: Photo by Paul Edwards – Pool/Getty Images)

Thanks to thicker fabric, curve enhancing belts, and detailed buttons, its no wonder that Meghan Markle loves wearing trench coats and their dress counterparts on repeat. Besides being extremely flattering, the classic pieces look instantly polished without the need for big accessories.

Just in time for summer, we can’t get enough of the Twill Sleeveless Trench Dress from Ralph Lauren. The beautiful birch tan hue looks great on just about every skintone, while the adjustable tie belt helps deliever a subtle but sexy hourglass figure.

(Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein)

You can also recreate Markle’s structured neutral vibe with a classic trench coat like this stylish option from Calvin Klein. Lightweight and well-made, this jacket features a traditional double-breasted collar, button details, and a belted waist for a more fitted‌ ‌look. Plus, the removable hood adds extra ultility.

The Blazer/Dress Crossover

(Dominic Lipinski/AFP via Getty Images)

Who‌ ‌can‌ ‌forget‌ ‌the‌ ‌stunning‌ ‌all-white dress Markle ‌wore‌ ‌for‌ ‌the‌ ‌highly‌ ‌anticipated‌ ‌baby‌ ‌Sussex reveal? ‌The flattering tie belt and structured fabric was the perfect post-baby look that is also great for warmer months.

For a statement making piece, Anthropologie’s Button-Front Blazer Midi is giving us Grace Wales Bonner tux dress vibes. This gorgeous sleeveless midi is a comfortable summer go-to. It‌ ‌features beautiful button detailing down the front with side flap pockets. Pair it with a belt or sash for a more fitted look.

(Antropologie)

No matter the season or occassion, we’re going to be sure to take a page out of Meghan Markle’s style book. Structured netural dresses and jackets are flattering, easy to style, and are timeless pieces you can love for years.

More From Suggest