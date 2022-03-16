Did Meghan Markle Fake Her Two Pregnancies? Online Conspiracy Theory Says She Did

It seems like Meghan Markle is always in the headlines, whether it’s for her charity work, her fashion, or rumors about her personal life. However, this resurfacing conspiracy theory about the Duchess of Sussex’s two pregnancies seems pretty out there.

Conspiracy Theorists Claim Markle Wore Fake Belly, Used Surrogate

Beginning in 2018 when Markle and Prince Harry announced they were expecting their first child, online trolls started claiming that Markle was not actually pregnant. The rumors stated that Markle was wearing a fake belly and that she and Harry were actually using a surrogate to have their son, Archie.

The conspiracy theorists alleged that Markle’s stylist or a random woman seen outside Westminster Abbey was actually the couple’s surrogate. They also pointed to videos of Markle’s stomach “jiggling” like rubber, photos of her “shifting” belly button, and the fact that she was easily able to bend over while pregnant as proof that she was faking the pregnancy.

A video quickly went viral among the pregnancy deniers where they claimed Markle’s baby bump couldn’t be seen as she entered a car. “I cannot believe that this hasn’t [been] stripped from this planet somehow. Unbelievable!” the video’s poster said. Trolls also pointed to pictures of Markle taken just a few days apart, where her stomach appears to change in size dramatically.

Is There Any Truth To These Rumors?

Suggest has previously reported on the rumors, saying, “There are literally dozens of reasons why a pregnant woman’s stomach might change in size from day to day, or even in the same day, especially before she reaches the third trimester. It could simply be bloating or water retention. The position of the baby within the womb can also affect the size of a baby bump. There have also been studies that prove that later in the evening, abdominal muscles relax after holding tight during the day, causing the stomach to become more prominent.”

“As for the so-called unnatural range of motion,” Suggest went on to say, “Though her belly looks large against her slight frame, baby Archie wasn’t as big as the bump would have people believe. Markle’s also been known to enjoy yoga, and her mother, Doria Ragland, worked as a yoga instructor for many years. It seems reasonable that a four or five-month pregnant woman who practiced yoga for years would be able to crouch down.”

Markle’s Half-Sister Is Being Accused Of Perpetuating The Conspiracy

These theories have died down in the aftermath of Markle’s two pregnancies, but the rumors are resurfacing after a report from Buzzfeed News that alleges Markle’s half-sister Samantha has been trolling her for years through several different Twitter accounts. The outlet is also claiming that Samantha has been one of the people perpetuating the rumors that Markle was never actually pregnant.

As we’ve said before, it’s undeniable that Markle has never faked a pregnancy. The “evidence” the trolls refer to are videos and pictures that are easily proven false, and it’s clear the conspiracy theorists are letting their irrational hate of Markle cloud their judgment.

