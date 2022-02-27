Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey Interview Dress Named ‘Dress Of The Year’ By Fashion Museum

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive Oprah interview made headlines around the world, and people are still talking about every detail — even their clothes. The Fashion Museum of Bath has just announced that they’re including Markle’s dress as Dress of the Year for 2021.

Museum Deems Dress ‘One Of The Defining Pop-Cultural Moments of 2021’

“One of the defining pop-cultural moments of 2021, the highly anticipated two-hour television interview aired in nearly 70 countries and drew an estimated 60 million viewers worldwide,” the Fashion Museum said in a press release about the decision.

We're excited to announce that a #GiorgioArmani dress as worn by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has been chosen by @Dazed magazine’s Ibrahim Kamara and Gareth Wrighton as #DressOfTheYear 2021! ✨ Read the full press release on our website https://t.co/maWhnSHohI pic.twitter.com/OZizJuNrq8 — Fashion Museum Bath (@Fashion_Museum) February 22, 2022

“The Duchess wore a long, black triple silk georgette dress with deep front, lotus flower embroidery and matching belt from Giorgio Armani’s Spring/Summer 2022 Cruise Collection, which is still available to buy in America,” it continued.

The museum also discussed how members of the royal family use their clothing to send subtle messages to the public, whether it’s through colors, styles, or patterns. “It was reported that the Duchess chose a dress with a lotus flower design because of the flower’s symbolic association with rebirth, self-regeneration and spiritual enlightenment, and its ability to flourish despite seemingly challenging conditions,” the Fashion Museum wrote.

Why Markle’s Dress Was Chosen

Visitors to the Fashion Museum will be able to see a version of the dress on display, in addition to the rest of the objects in the A History of Fashion in 100 Objects exhibit. Each year, the museum asks a fashion industry expert to select their Dress of the Year. This year, they chose Dazed magazine’s Ibrahim Kamara and Gareth Wrighton.

“In today’s hyper-stylised pop culture, the Dress of the Year now has the potential to also be ‘meme of the year’ and we both latched upon Meghan and Harry’s now iconic interview with Oprah as the definitive anti-establishment moment that will forever endure in the British collective consciousness,” the pair said in a joint statement about the decision.

“Meghan’s wrap dress by Armani, worn to showcase a divine pregnancy, framed the Duchess in black against the bountiful landscaping of Tyler Perry’s Hollywood garden,” they continued. “This look now, through sheer association with a viral television moment, is firmly engrained in our pop culture psyche.”

The Duchess of Sussex has not publicly commented on the Fashion Museum’s choice, but it’s fair to assume she will appreciate that big names in the fashion industry picked up on her subliminal, fashionable message.

