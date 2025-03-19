Meghan Markle Dishes on Second ‘Honeymoon Period’ With Prince Harry

Giving her fans a glimpse into her marriage with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle opens up about the second “honeymoon period” she had with the royal.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Markle reflected on her marriage and how Prince Harry loved seeing her return to working on her lifestyle brand and work on her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

“My husband met me when I had The Tig,” she explained. “And I see this spark in hisses when he sees me doing the thing that I was doing when he first met me. It’s almost like a honeymoon period again, because it’s exactly how it was in the beginning when he’d watch me scribbling away, writing newsletters, fine-turning edits and just really being in the details of it.”

The Duchess of Sussex further pointed out, “I think he loves watching as much as I love doing that creative process. It’s just been fun. This is who I’ve always been.”

Markle launched her former lifestyle blog, The Tig, in 2014. Through the blog, she shared details about food, travel, and wellness. In 2017, when her relationship with Prince Harry became serious, she shut down the blog. In 2018, she deleted her personal Instagram account as she transitioned to becoming a member of the royal family.

The couple married in May 2018. In early 2020, they decided to step down from their royal duties and move to the U.S. They now live in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

When asked if it was difficult to walk away from The Tig, Markle answered, “Well, I loved The Tig, but I certainly love my husband more. So that was a choice I made at the time, and I wouldn’t change that for a second.”

Meghan Markle Focuses on Entrepreneurial Actives While Prince Harry Works on His Philanthropy

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle discusses her and Prince Harry’s careers. She shared how she remains focused on her entrepreneurial goals while her husband works on his philanthropy. The couple has their nonprofit, the Archewell Foundation.

“I imagine that it’s the same as it would be for any couple,” she said. “You have your individual jobs, but then you have things that you share together.”

Markle then pointed out, “We’ve been such a close team for so long that we’re just in it beat by beat with each other. And I love that. To be able to be a female founder and do that with my husband’s support means everything.”