Meghan Markle Used This Controversial System For Organizing Her Books

Before Meghan Markle became the Duchess of Sussex by marrying her husband Prince Harry, she often posted on Instagram, including cozy photos of the home she lived in while filming Suits in Toronto. Once she joined the royal family, Markle deleted her old Instagram account, but some savvy netizens saved the photos, which is why we now know how the duchess organizes her bookcase. She used a method that split book lovers online in the past, but she has her reasons.

Obviously, Meghan Markle is a big fan of books. In the Toronto home she lived in while filming Suits, books could be spotted on end tables and all over the place. Apparently, the mom of two had a wide variety of tastes in books, since the titles we spotted in archived photos from her Instagram range in topic from cooking to fashion.

What Happened To Meghan Markle’s Old Instagram?

Unfortunately, Markle decided to delete her Instagram account, as well as her other social media accounts, just a few months shy of her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. A Kensington Palace spokesperson said in a statement at the time, “Ms. Markle is grateful to everyone who has followed her social media accounts over the years. However, as she has not used these accounts for some time, she has taken the decision to close them.”

Instead, Markle relied on the palace’s social media pages to release updates, just like her soon-to-be-husband as well as in-laws Prince William and Kate Middleton. That changed, of course, after Harry and Markle launched their own account, Sussex Royal, shortly before they stepped back as working royals. After moving their family across the pond to the United States, the couple shut down the page.

About a year later, Middleton and William rebranded the Kensington Royal social media pages into the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge pages, making the change even more marked. In the meantime, both Markle and Harry have kept off of social media and reportedly have no plans to return to the platforms after the “hate” they found there.

The Color-Coded Controversy

Since it seems unlikely that Markle will be returning to social media any time soon, we’ll have to content ourselves in the meantime with whatever archived photos we can get our grubby little hands on. While looking through all these endlessly tasteful photos from Markle’s old Instagram, we found a series taken inside her Toronto home where she had a controversial way of organizing her books.

It would appear that the Duchess of Sussex subscribes to the color-coding system of bookshelf organization. It’s an aesthetically pleasing system, though many have questioned how anyone can find what they’re looking for when the books aren’t organized in a more logical fashion. For instance, to some people, it makes more sense to shelve books alphabetically by author or title. Still, there’s something to be said about the charm of a perfectly color-coded bookshelf.

We think we’ll try out reorganizing our own bookshelf to see if we like the results. We’ll trade being able to easily find the book we want with turning our favorite pastime into gorgeous home decor.

