Meghan Markle Loses Patronage To Camilla Parker-Bowles

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would be leaving the UK — and royal life — they also left behind their royal patronages. The rest of the royals are there to pick up the slack, though; Camilla Parker Bowles has just taken over Markle’s patronage of The National Theater.

Camilla Named New Patron Of The National Theater

Markle was given the position in 2019, taking over for Queen Elizabeth, who had been the theater’s patron for 45 years. When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their exit from the royal family in 2020, the pair gave up their patronages.

Parker Bowles is taking over as the royal patron for The National Theater, and the Duchess of Cornwall is a perfect fit! She has been a longtime supporter of the arts, celebrating literature and theater over the years. Parker Bowles and her husband Prince Charles are frequent attendees of the theater and the couple regularly visit arts organizations in the UK.

The National Theater seems very excited to welcome the duchess as a patron. Rufus Norris, the director of The National Theater, said, “It is a privilege to welcome The Duchess of Cornwall as the National Theater’s Royal Patron. The Duchess shares our belief that theater enriches our lives in so many ways and that everyone should have access to the arts and creativity no matter where they are in the world.”

“The Duchess has shown great support to our industry throughout the pandemic,” he continued. “And I look forward to working with Her Royal Highness for many years to come. I would also like to express my thanks to The Queen for Her Majesty’s long and unwavering support and service to the National Theater.”

The Duchess’ Experience As A Patron Of The Arts

Parker Bowles has lots of experience in supporting the arts. In October of 2020, the duchess presented an Olivier Award to lyricist Don Black. The Olivier Awards are given in recognition of excellence in the theater. While presenting, Parker Bowles took a moment to praise all the artists who were continuing to work throughout the pandemic, saying, “I should like to thank those of you whose profession is in the theater for your determination and your flexibility. Please remain resilient – we need you and we have missed you.”

The National Theater patronage isn’t the only arts charity Parker Bowles is a patron of. She also supports The Royal Academy of Dance, Royal Society of Literature, Friends of The Royal Academy, London Chamber Orchestra, National Youth Orchestra, Theater Royal Bath, Unicorn Theater for Children, and Georgian Theater Royal. Parker Bowles’ experience as an arts patron and her love of the theater make her the perfect choice to take over as royal patron of The National Theater.

