Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Set to Top Honor in NYC

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are traveling to New York City to receive an award for their work in mental health advocacy.

Videos by Suggest

The royal couple is set to receive Project Healthy Minds’ Humanitarians of the Year Award at the nonprofit’s World Mental Health Day Gala on Thursday, October 9, in New York City, PEOPLE reports.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be honored for their efforts to make the online world safer for young people and families, as well as their work to advance mental well-being worldwide.

In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex established The Archewell Foundation, with a mission to “show up, do good.” In 2023, they also launched The Parents’ Network at the Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival. This initiative supports families impacted by online harm.

“Working with families and young people to prioritize safety online has been some of the most meaningful work of our lives,” Prince Harry, 40, and Meghan, 44, explained in a statement.

“As parents ourselves, we have been moved to action by the power of their stories and are honored to support them,” they continued. “We’re proud to be long-time partners of Project Healthy Minds as we work together to shine a light on what remains one of the most pressing issues of our time.”

The royal couple, parents to Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, are inspired by their children to make the online world safer.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Upcoming NYC Trip is Jam Packed with Events

Meanwhile, the World Mental Health Day Gala is just one event on Harry and Meghan’s New York itinerary. The California couple will also attend Project Healthy Minds’ fourth annual World Mental Health Day Festival on Friday, October 10.

The couple’s Archewell Foundation is partnering with Project Healthy Minds to co-produce a series of conversations with mental health change-makers.

Photo by Joshua Sammer/Getty Images

The Archwell Foundation’s Lost Screen Memorial, unveiled in New York last April, will also be featured at the festival. This solemn tribute honors children who have lost their lives due to the harms of social media. Prince Harry and Meghan attended a private vigil at the memorial in the spring.

The upcoming Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival will feature Deepak Chopra, Katie Couric, Boardroom co-founder Rich Kleiman, author Jonathan Haidt, parenting expert Dr. Becky Kennedy, parent activists, and others.