Megan Thee Stallion Gets Personal (And Cheeky) In Workout Video

Megan Thee Stallion is getting cheeky and spilling all the details about her intense workout routine.

On Sunday, October 22, Megan posted a candid one-minute video to TikTok. In the video, Megan detailed her recent workout routine with her personal trainer. See the full video below.

At the beginning of the video, the “Bongos” rapper wore a skin-tight yellow workout set and playfully danced in front of the camera.

Megan explained, “What’s up y’all? It’s your girl Megan Thee Stallion, aka ‘Hot Girl Coach.’ And b****, you can tell I’m not at my normal volume, because hotties, I done d*** near lost my god**** voice.”

She continued, “I’ve been up for the past couple of days shooting this music video for y’all, so I really hope that y’all love it.”

The teaser for the music video the rapper referred to was released on Monday, October 23. Fans of Megan believe the music video was the big announcement she teased a few days prior.

Throughout the remainder of the video, Megan showed off her intense workout regimen. In one clip, the rapper worked with resistance bands around her ankles. She wore a fierce forest green workout set and a camouflage bucket hat.

In another clip, the “Sweetest Pie” rapper used warrior ropes for an intense full-body workout. Get it, Megan!

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off In A Stunning Brown Leather Outfit

It turns out that all of Megan’s time in the gym isn’t for nothing! Earlier this month, the rapper showed off her stunning figure in a brown leather outfit.

Both Megan’s tight corset and pants featured lace-up details. She complimented her outfit with gold earrings, rings, and a bracelet. Megan’s mauve manicure and her voluminous curls completed her look. Gorgeous!

Needless to say, Megan Thee Stallion looks as stunning as ever, and fans are looking forward to the star’s next major music announcement.