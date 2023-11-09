Megan Thee Stallion Gets Cozy With Large Snake In Steamy Pics

The photo dump comes days after the release of her much anticipated project, Cobra.

Fans were pleasantly surprised after Megan Thee Stallion posted these stunning photos with a very large serpent to her Instagram.

Instagram

The 28-year-old female rap artist showed off her rockin’ body while wearing a sparkling, barely-there bikini-like thong and a revealing bra that crept all the way up her neck. Her toned arms were decorated with rope-like sleeve covers with zippers attached. The “Hot Girl Summer” artist had her hair slicked back, a forrest green cobra in her hands slithers around in her grasp.

Fans immediately flooded the comments, praising Meghan for both her incredibly fit physique and her newly released single, “Cobra.”

“WOAH LOOK AT THE QUEEN,” wrote one fan.

“Cobra [is a] hit of the century,” declared someone else.

“Thank you for standing in your truth the song COBRA 🐍🐍 is Hip Hop at it’s finest,” replied another fan.

Back on October 27th, Megan gave her fans a glimpse of her new project, Cobra: A Story By Megan Thee Stallion by posting spicy photos from the set of the song’s music video.

Instagram

Again, Meghan Thee Stallion fans or “Hotties” did not let the post go unnoticed.

“SHES TAKING IT HONEYY 😫🔥🔥” one fan replied.

Another fan gushed, “This photo better be in a history book in 100 years 😮‍💨🙌🏾”

These new photos are without a doubt a smooth transition as fans grow acquainted with the new song. Cobra will mark the Meghan’s first official solo since her Traumazine release in 2022. Yahoo! Entertainment reported that the independently released project is also her first since settling a year-long lawsuit with her former record label, 1501 Entertainment.

“Cobra” was released on November 3rd and already has thousands of likes.

Needless to say, “Cobra” might be a chart topper before we know it.