‘Meg Ryan Fall’ Is Trending On Social Media For All The Right Reasons

In the world of fashion, Meg Ryan has been criminally underappreciated. However, a new internet trend is finally awarding Ryan her long-overdue praise. Here’s why Meg Ryan has become the unofficial queen of autumn fashion.

‘Meg Ryan Fall’ Is Taking Over TikTok

In the world of TikTok fashion, the aesthetic is everything. So, it’s no surprise that users on the platform aren’t just stealing inspiration from a certain company’s fall line. Instead, they’re modeling their autumnal styles after an entire movie genre: the Meg Ryan, Norah Ephron rom-com.

Throughout the late ’80s and early ’90s, Ephron perfected the rom-com. Arguably her three most famous films (Sleepless in Seattle, You’ve Got Mail, and When Harry Met Sally) star Meg Ryan in the lead role, usually opposite Tom Hanks. Aside from the standard rom-com tropes—many of which these films invented—they all share an important feature: Meg Ryan in a sweater.

Okay, the style is more complex than just sweaters, but you get the point. The stylists for these films have offered a blueprint for how to prep your wardrobe for pumpkin spice season. Here are some of the ways people are getting a jump start on “Meg Ryan fall.”

How To Achieve ‘Meg Ryan Fall’

So, how does one dress for “Meg Ryan fall” you ask? Great question. Thankfully, this pseudo-season is all about comfort, and it’s oh-so-easy to master. To start, you’re going to want to get a good grasp of the color pallet. Shades of cream and brown are going to be your best friend. You also can’t go wrong with black or white, but don’t be afraid of a bold red accent.

As for the pieces, you’re going to want to stock up on cable knit sweaters and cardigans. For the bottoms, pleated khakis, black trousers, and cozy sweats are all welcome here. Probably the most integral piece is going to be your outerwear: Opt for a trench coat or roomy blazer for maximum fall vibes. Finally, don’t skip on the accessories! Bold hats, chunky loafers, and leather gloves are all staples you should have in your autumn arsenal.

At the end of the day, you’ll probably recognize that “Meg Ryan Fall” isn’t so different from your typical fall aesthetic. Honestly, it’s a bit of a top-down approach to autumn style. This autumn aesthetic already existed in the broader social consciousness, and Meg Ryan’s films with Norah Ephron just distilled it into its own cinematic universe. Hey, we’re not complaining. We’ll certainly take any excuse to revisit these classic films!

