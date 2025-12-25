McDonald’s Open on Christmas Day? Hours, Explained

The holidays are upon us, and for many, the most wonderful time of the year begs the question: Is McDonald’s open on Christmas Day?

The holidays bring family, friends, gifts, carols—and food. So much food. But if the thought of cooking this Christmas has you feeling less-than-festive, don’t worry, not all hope is lost. While most grocery stores, retailers, and restaurants will be closed on the big day (after a quick cameo on Christmas Eve), there’s still a chance to skip the stove. Enter McDonald’s—your potential holiday hero.

Whether you’re avoiding the kitchen or need a quick bite during your travels, the golden arches might just save the day. Most locations are open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Just remember, hours vary by location, so while most spots may be flipping burgers (unlike their McRival, Chick-fil-A, which will be closed Christmas Day), a few might be taking a well-earned break. Check ahead before you make your McDash!

Before you get your hopes up for a Christmas miracle in the form of a Big Mac, McDonald’s suggests checking your local spot’s hours. Use their store locator to confirm if your neighborhood arches will be glowing.

Why McDonald’s May Prove a Popular Escape This Christmas

Meanwhile, with Chick-fil-A and several other popular restaurant chains taking the day off. This means McDonald’s is looking even more like a Christmas miracle.

Christmas Day won’t include biscuits from Cracker Barrel, tacos from Taco Bell, or steaks from Texas Roadhouse. These spots (and others like Whataburger, Outback, and Chili’s) are taking the day off, too, according to USA Today.

For next year, try to keep in mind that most McDonald’s locations will open bright and early between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Christmas Eve. However, they’ll close earlier than usual, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. — so plan your Big Mac fix accordingly! On Christmas Day, Eat Hours reports McDonald’s will be serving up happiness from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Don’t miss your chance to grab your favorite meal before Santa finishes his last cookie…