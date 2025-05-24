McDonald’s New Experiment Fails, Multiple Locations Closing Down

The fizz just went flat.

McDonald’s is calling last orders on its drink-focused spin-off that aimed to shake things up against Sonic.

On Friday, the burger giant announced plans to gradually close its standalone CosMc’s pilot locations and discontinue the CosMc’s app by late June.

A notification on the CosMc’s website informs customers about the update. “Dear valued customer, on June 23, 2025, the CosMc’s Club loyalty program, mobile app, and web ordering services will be discontinued,” the statement details.

“Please be advised that any earned points and rewards should be used before this date, as they will be forfeited after this date per our terms and conditions. We appreciate your loyalty and business. Thank you for your understanding.”

McDonald’s will close its five remaining CosMc’s locations starting next month. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

However, thirsty fast food fans shouldn’t lose all hope.

The fast-food giant plans to launch a test introducing beverages inspired by the drive-thru drink experience at hundreds of McDonald’s locations.

McDonald’s Launched CosMc’s Back in 2023

The first CosMc’s location debuted in Illinois in December 2023. Following its launch, McDonald’s expanded the concept with four additional locations in Texas, opening in Fort Worth, San Antonio, and Allen.

Over its nearly two-year run, the McDonald’s spinoff unveiled an array of “signature” beverages showcased on its exclusive menu. Highlights included the “French Toast Galaxy Latte,” the “Pistachio Swirl Shaken Espresso,” and the “Island Pick-Me-Up Punch.”

The cafe-style outpost offered a range of specialty teas, cold brews, and blended drinks, all customizable with options like popping boba, flavored syrups, and add-ons such as energy boosts or vitamin C shots.

CosMc’s offered a variety of food items, including breakfast sandwiches, pretzel bites, and soft serve, along with a selection of classic favorites from McDonald’s menus.

Meanwhile, the fast food chain claimed they learned a lot from the experiment.

“What started as a belief that McDonald’s had the right to win in the fast-growing beverage space quickly came to life as a multi-location, small format, beverage-focused concept,” the company wrote.

“It allowed us to test new, bold flavors and different technologies and processes – without impacting the existing McDonald’s experience for customers and crew,” McDonald’s added.

“We learned so much, so quickly, from the CosMc’s test,” the company insisted.