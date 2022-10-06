McDonald’s Limited Edition Adult Happy Meal Features A New Twist On A Beloved Classic

The anticipation of seeing what toy you would receive in your Happy Meal was a big part of childhood, especially if you grew up in the ’80s and ’90s. (Okay, kids today probably have the same feeling, but this is our story.)

Opening that little box and peeking in to see what toy you got is a core memory. Would it be a Tiny Toons flip car? Mini furbaby? A 101 Dallmations figurine? Or a Halloween McNugget buddy!? Would you be able to convince your little sister to switch with you if she got the better toy?

The excitement was palpable. But if it’s been a few years since you felt that very specific excitement, we have good news! A limited-edition adult Happy Meal is available at your nearest McDonald’s.

What’s In The Box?

McDonald’s is partnering with fashion brand, Cactus Plant Flea Market (CPFM), for a grown-up Happy Meal.

You can choose between a Big Mac® or a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets® complete with medium fries and a drink. The adult Happy Meal also comes with a small piece of art, one character toy per meal.

Classic characters included in the meal are Birdie®, Grimace®, and Hamburglar®. And they’ve added a new character to the mix, aptly named, Cactus Buddy! All of the characters are designed by CPFM and feature four eyes on each character.

“We’re taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald’s experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that’s hyper-relevant for our adult fans,” Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer said in a statement.

When Can You Get It?

You can snag your piece of nostalgia now through October 30th (or until supplies last).

The Happy Meal will be available through the McDonald’s mobile app, in-store, or the drive-thru.

If you order on the mobile app, you will be automatically entered to win merchandise from CPFM. Each week features a new prize:

Week 1: CPFM T-Shirt.

Week 2: CPFM Hoodie.

Week 3: CPFM Grimace Chair.

Week 4: CPFM Acrylic Sign from McD’s Set.

Or you can skip the sweepstakes altogether and order a hoodie or other merchandise directly.

The excitement surrounding the limited-edition adult Happy Meal is real! So get one while supplies (and toys) last!

