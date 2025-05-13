Mayoral Candidate Gunned Down Live On Air Ahead Of Elections

In what has become one of the latest politician killings in Mexico, Yesenia Lara Gutiérrez, a mayoral candidate for a Veracruz town, was shot dead by suspects believed to be cartel members. A Facebook live stream that was showing Gutiérrez greeting her supporters in the town caught the violent shooting that killed four others.

According to CNN, the incident took place on the night of Sunday, May 11. Gutiérrez, Morena’s mayoral candidate, was greeting residents of Texistepec as she walked through the streets of the Veracruz town. As the jovial event unfolded, chants were heard, and as Gutiérrez was shaking the hand of a male supporter, shots were fired.

In the video shared online, which was live-streamed on Gutiérrez’s Facebook page, at least 20 shots were heard. As a result, Yesenia Lara Gutiérrez was killed at the scene.

Additionally, as per Infobae, three other people were killed on the spot. Victims include Aarón Nolasco, Gutiérrez’s escort, Silvestre González, part of Gutiérrez’s campaign, and Miguel Ángel Navarro, a Jáltipan police officer. Navarro’s daughter, Marisol Navarro Aquino, was also shot on Sunday. She succumbed to her injuries on Monday, May 12, at a local hospital.

Reactions

At a Monday press conference, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum addressed the shooting. She revealed that the motive was not clear at the time. Furthermore, she stated that the Mexican government is currently coordinating with Veracruz state officials for further investigations.

“We’re coordinating, particularly with the Secretary of Security, and with all the support needed during this electoral period from Veracruz and Durango,” Sheinbaum said, referring to the June 1 Mexican judicial elections.

Veracruz Governor Rocío Nahle addressed the incident on X.

“No position or office is worth a person’s life,” Nahle wrote. “We will find those responsible for this cowardly murder of the Morena candidate and supporters in Texistepec.”

Gutiérrez is the second mayoral candidate that have been murdered in Veracruz before the upcoming elections. On April 29, at around 11 a.m., as per Proceso, Coxquihui mayoral candidate Germán Anuar Valencia, also from Morena, was killed inside his own home. Two women and a 10-month-old baby also suffered gunshot wounds.