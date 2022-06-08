There Is A New ‘Jeopardy!’ Super Champ, But People Are Still Obsessed With Mayim Bialik

New Jeopardy! super champ Ryan Long finally had to say goodbye to the game show after 16 consecutive wins. Even though all eyes should be on Long, fans of the game show are still focused on guest host Mayim Bialik.

Who Is The Newest Super Champ?

Long, a rideshare driver from Philadelphia, was the show’s latest super champion, winning 16 games of Jeopardy! in a row. However, Eric Ahasic, a meteorologist from Minneapolis, ended Long’s reign and took the title of champion for himself.

Long is choosing to look on the bright side, though, and celebrate the wins he does have under his belt. “My knees hurt so bad right now from just weeks and weeks of standing at the podium,” Ryan said, reflecting on his run. “It’s definitely worth it. Everything, I can’t even put a specific value on it. It’s been great.”

However, a lot of Jeopardy! fans chose to comment not on Long’s time on the show, but on Bialik’s hosting style. It’s no secret that many viewers of the game show dislike Bialik and are campaigning for Ken Jennings to get the permanent hosting position.

Fans Slam Bialik For Hosting Style: ‘She’s Boring’

The comment section of a video Jeopardy! posted to their Facebook account is full of people slamming Bialik for almost everything she does while on the show. “I don’t watch her,” one person wrote. “She doesn’t ‘feel’ real, it’s like she is acting the part of game show host. If she stays, I’m gone.”

“Has anybody noticed that the rounds often get cut short when Mayim is hosting?” another person pointed out. “I feel like we lose 20 seconds after each question while she’s waiting for the producers to tell her whether it is right or wrong. To me she seems unprepared. I try to watch her every night, but it is a struggle. I will not be watching Jeopardy if she is hosting permanently.”

Someone else commented, “Hey Jeopardy people…..bring Ken back. He makes the show so much more entertaining…..she’s boring.” Others accused Bialik of calling time before the buzzer sounded and speaking robotically.

Many Jeopardy! fans are waiting anxiously to see who will get the permanent hosting gig: Bialik or Jennings. There has been no word yet, but there are rumors that Jennings will take over the regular version of the show, and Bialik will host a celebrity version of Jeopardy! Even though Long just finished an impressive run on the game show, it’s sad that so many are choosing to focus on their dislike of Bialik.

