Mayim Or Ken? We Have An Answer For Who Will Be The Next Permanent Host Of ‘Jeopardy!’

Season 39 of Jeopardy! is just a few months away and fans have been anxiously awaiting news on who the permanent host will be. After a year of Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings evenly splitting duties, it’s time for producers to make a proper decision. Here’s what they landed on.

Full-Time Ken Jennings?

Season 38 of Jeopardy! featured Jennings and Bialik split hosting duties after Mike Richards’s ignoble week behind the lectern. Both hosts presided over exactly 110 games apiece, so there was no hint who produces would prefer moving forward. At the Daytime Emmy Awards, producer Mike Davies told the press a decision would be made “very, very soon” regarding the hosting situation.

A Decision Has Been Made

A decision has been made: there will be no host changes. Sony has issued long-term deals to both Bialik and Jennings ensuring this dyad will continue for years to come. Bialik will continue to split her time between Jeopardy! and her Fox series Call Me Kat. She’s also expected to be named host of Celebrity Jeopardy!. Jennings, a stalwart of the series going back decades now, will host his share of shows too.

The Feud Continues

While both hosts have their share of fans, Bialik faces far more scrutiny. She’s criticized for issues Alex Trebek never faced, like her outfits. When she briefly referred to the opening round as single jeopardy, the Big Bang Theory star was insulted on Twitter. Trebek would sometimes use the same verbiage. It’s a no-win scenario for Bialik, especially because she’s getting pitted against the beloved Jennings.

Naturally, Twitter has its own opinion. The decision caused an immediate reaction. To be fair, Davies promising a decision only to deliver the status quo is rather frustrating for people hoping for change. One such user highlighted Jennings’ strengths while insulting Bialik.

@missmayim is dull & boring with no sarcasm nor clever remarks. All she says is 'yes' & 'that's right'. @KenJennings comes up with quick on-the-spot comments toward contestant responses & intellectual words seem to flow right out. He deserves full time host. pic.twitter.com/xKQcn8XICB — mïçħæł WØFFØ®Đ (@mikkobro) July 27, 2022

Another user went full scorched earth against Bialik, referencing a poll comparing Jennings and Bialik conducted by TV Insider. Fan polls usually show Jennings is more popular than Bialik, but ratings have stayed the course no matter who is hosting.

I’m Jewish and this is the worst news ever. Only 15% of viewers wanted her, 45% wanted Ken and 18% wanted both. The decision is the biggest cop out in TV history. I won’t be watching when she’s on. She’s terrible. — caramia1990 (@ibbnegtk) July 27, 2022

The Third Option…

Some fans prefer neither Jennings nor Bialik. A strong contingent of jeopardy! fans yearn for Buzzy Cohen to host.

Some connected dots to prove he would eb named host, but alas it was not meant to be. Cohen had fun on Twitter with the theory.

🚨BIG NEWS FOLKS🚨



I'm Doing it*!!! — Buzzy Cohen (@buzztronics) July 25, 2022

His big news? He was watching The Office. What a scamp. What matters more than whose hosting is that Jeopardy! stays on the air with a stable situation. While the dyad is frustrating for those with a favorite, it should provide some stability for the first time in years.

