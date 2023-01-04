Mayim Bialik Expected To Take Over ‘Jeopardy!’ Hosting For A Time, But What Does That Mean For The Show?

It looks like Jeopardy! viewers have gotten used to having two regular hosts of the game show, but a recent statement from the showrunner has some fans wondering if they’re about to see less of Ken Jennings and more of Mayim Bialik.

‘Jeopardy!’ Showrunner Says Bialik Will ‘Take Over’

Showrunner Michael Davies released a statement about what’s next for the show in July 2022, and many fans think it might mean more episodes with Bialik as host are coming. His statement read, “Ken will kick off the season in September, host the inaugural Second Chance competition and the heavily anticipated Tournament of Champions featuring Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, Ryan Long, and many, many more. His initial hosting run will take us through December.”

“In the meantime, Mayim will host Celebrity Jeopardy! on ABC in primetime,” Davies continued. “When she takes over from Ken in January, the current plan is to have her host a couple of new tournaments as well as the Jeopardy! National College Championship and as many weeks as she can manage with her other primetime commitment to Call Me Kat. We know you value consistency, so we will not flip flop the hosts constantly and will keep you informed about the hosting schedule.”

One Reddit User Explains What This Might Mean

So, what does this mean in regards to hosts? One Reddit user attempted to clear up the confusion. “By ‘takes over from Ken in January,’ he likely means Mayim will return to recording episodes in January, which will air a number of weeks after that,” they wrote.

“This makes the most sense, as it will have allowed Call Me Kat to have wrapped up its production for the season, and would still have Ken hosting the syndicated show while Celebrity Jeopardy! with Mayim is still running in prime time through February,” they continued. “So you can expect to be seeing Ken episodes for weeks to come, with the on-air switch to Mayim happening in a couple of months.”

Will Fans Like Seeing More Of Bialik?

Some fans might not be pleased to have more episodes with Bialik as host. Many viewers have taken to social media to express their displeasure with the actress’ hosting style. It’s not unusual to see tweets about the prospect of seeing Bialik walk out to host instead of Jennings when any given episode airs.

every day i watch jeopardy im terrified that mayim bialik will step out instead of ken jennings — DuJacob Rant 2 (@isitcooltocrash) December 27, 2022

There has been no confirmation of any kind of official schedule for Bialik and Jennings, but Davies’ original statement is a pretty good indicator that Jeopardy! viewers can expect to see Bialik host more regular episodes.

