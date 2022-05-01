May 1-7 Horoscope: Retrograde Is Back And It’s Gonna Be Trouble

Retrogrades are like a celestial reverse gear, turning energies inward and calling for deep introspection. That’s why they have such a bad rep—who actually enjoys forced self-analysis? If you’re not ready to hear what the stars have to say, this week’s Pluto retrograde will be particularly difficult for you.

Still, just because they’re tough doesn’t mean they’re not important. Indeed, it’s the challenge itself that makes these events so critical. Will you willingly step out of your comfort zone or dig your heels in? The stars have the upper hand—it’s really a matter of how difficult you want to make this for yourself.

What internal changes are the stars calling your sign to make this week?

Aries

March 20 – April 19

Be careful not to confuse productivity with ignoring your real problems. Isn’t it funny how as soon as we’re tasked with something unpleasant, we find a million reasons to procrastinate? What are you hiding from while you dive headfirst into work? More importantly, what deeply rooted needs are you withholding from yourself?

The only way over this hump is to learn to separate your fruitfulness from your feelings. Your passion for life and accomplishing your goals is commendable. But if you spent half as much time chasing pipe dreams as you do caring for yourself, then you probably wouldn’t feel as bad as you do right now.

Taurus

April 19 – May 20

New perspectives are presenting themselves to you—what do you plan to do with them? The stars offer a couple of different options. On the one hand, you could shift your mindset and open yourself up to the potential for change. On the other, you can toss these new perspectives to the side and keep pushing forward.

Unfortunately, the stars can’t choose for you. Jupiter is waiting for you to follow the former, helping you accomplish your goals and reach new heights. Meanwhile, escapist Neptune waits for you to take the latter’s bait. Guess which route will end up being the most productive.

Gemini

May 20 – June 21

Lately, you’ve been feeling unfulfilled, and it’s starting to creep into all aspects of your life. Your work performance has suffered, your relationships are strained, and your self-esteem is reaching new lows. While this rut might seem inescapable, rest assured that is not the case. You have the power to heave yourself out of this hole, Gemini.

You developed the tools you needed for this challenge back in childhood. Maybe your parents suffered similar situations, or perhaps you had to develop certain coping mechanisms to get through conflict as a child. Either way, you’ve seen these problems before. You conquered it once, and you can do it again.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

You hold onto heartache for an extraordinarily long time. Yet, you struggle to do the same for joy. Those happier moments seem to come and go at a moment’s notice, while the negative ones stick around forever. Eventually, your sense of identity is so entangled in your past hurt that you can’t separate the two.

Unsurprisingly, this only sets you up for a lifetime of more disappointment and heartache. Indeed, this self-fulling prophecy of feeling bad, ruminating, and repeating only attracts more negative energy into your life. This week, try to practice small moments of gratitude. The more you practice, the happier you will be.

Leo

July 22 – August 22

Having your ruling planet as the Sun is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, the Sun governs paternal energy. You embody many of the traits of the men who raised you—both good and bad. But because of your clashing ego and insecurities, the negative traits can also instigate the most conflict in your life.

Try not to be too hard on yourself when this happens. It’s so easy to ignore the negative within ourselves that we forget our downfalls when we see those traits in others. It’s important to extend grace not only to yourself but to those around you as well. No one is perfect, not even you, Leo.

Virgo

August 22 – September 22

The stars have split a fork in the path ahead of you. You can take a leap toward potential success and satisfaction. Or, you can stick with what’s familiar in your comfort zone. Both have pros and cons. And depending on the context, one can noticeably outweigh the other. Ultimately, it’s up to you to decide.

Be aware that the decision you make now will have a lasting impact on you. This could manifest as a life philosophy, a change to your ego, or a shift in a relationship. The stars suggest this change will play a formative role in shaping your identity moving forward. Whether this is a benefit or a detriment is your call.

Libra

September 22 – October 23

You’ve hit a stride in one specific aspect of your life. Yet, others seem to be falling by the wayside. As hard as you try to keep things balanced, you always seem to drop one thing you’re juggling. This is starting to wear on your self-esteem, but the stars are beckoning you to be kinder to yourself.

More specifically, they’re calling you to appreciate the ebb and flow of all living things. You see it in the tides, the seasons, the Moon—why should you be any different? Try to appreciate the things that are going well before dwelling on those that aren’t. Eventually, things are bound to change. Enjoy the moment as it stands right now.

Scorpio

October 23 – November 22

Remember all those weird feelings you’ve been struggling with for the past few weeks? You can blame your ruling planet, Pluto. Pluto’s looming retrograde cast a shadow over your judgment and self-esteem, making you more sensitive but less perceptive overall. This week, Pluto will go full retrograde, and you’ll have some work to do.

Pluto retrograde calls us to observe what within ourselves need to change. How will your soul transform next? What direction will you take? You’ve been struggling with listening to and trusting your intuition—perhaps you need to start there. Nothing special has to happen for you to trust yourself. You can just choose today that you will.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

You’ve been itching for adventure, and it looks like the opportunity is finally presenting itself to you. And luckily for you, the stars are aligned in your favor. Connecting with new people (or reinforcing old bonds) will give you the nourishment your soul has been craving. Take your time exploring these new relationships.

But be careful, Sag—the stars never give a 100% sunny forecast. Neptune is in the wings, waiting to disillusion you with the sparkling newness of it all. Soak it all in and enjoy it while it’s here, but remember that this won’t solve your problems. Learn all you can now so that you can capably face these challenges further down the road.

Capricorn

December 21 – January 20

Your pragmatism and diligence can be both a blessing and a curse. In one sense, this makes you an incredibly responsible hard worker. In another, it can blind you to the reality that not even you get everything right all the time. Yes, Cap, despite your best efforts, there are problems you can’t always fix (or that stem from you).

Of course, deep down, you already know this. Your intuition has been flashing internal “check engine” lights for a while now. However, you’ve ignored them due to a fear of things falling apart if you slow down. Rest assured, Cap—the train will keep rolling even if you take a breather for a day or two (or three).

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

When the stars keep offering the same exact lessons, it’s usually because we haven’t fully learned them. You’ve been feeling a tense square between your ruling planet and Saturn, located under your sign. Consequently, you’ve been battling between the craving for excitement and a need for stability.

Your revolutionary spirit finds stagnancy almost repulsive. But there’s beauty in learning to appreciate stillness. The stars have offered this lesson to you time and time again, and you’ve continued to blow past it. Rather than trying to wait out the stars (they’re more patient than you), try adopting a new outlook during this downtime.

Pisces

February 18 – March 20

Some might call you overly sensitive, but there is power in your empathy. Your intuition has led you down a positive path, and the rewards are starting to reveal themselves. Now, your biggest challenge is to accept them as they come. You have a harder time accepting joy than grief. This week, try to focus on the former.

Part of the reason joy seems scary is that it highlights what doesn’t work. When something makes you feel great, you notice the other parts of your life that don’t garner the same response. This clarity can be uncomfortable if you’re not ready to face it. But the stars aren’t worried about your comfort, Pisces—only your growth and well-being.

More From Suggest