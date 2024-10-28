Matthew Perry’s Mansion and Location of Death Sells for $8.5 Million

Days before the first anniversary of Matthew Perry’s shocking death, the late Friends star’s Los Angeles mansion was sold for $8.55 million.

Videos by Suggest

According to the Los Angeles Times, Matthew Perry’s former mansion was sold to movie producer and real estate developer Anita Verma-Lallian. She is planning to the use the 3,500-square-foot property as a vacation property.

Matthew Perry purchased the mansion back in 2020 for $6 million. The late actor tragically died in the Pacific Palisades residence on Oct. 28, 2023. The Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that he died of the “acute effects of ketamine.” He also appeared to have coronary artery disease and had buprenorphine, an opioid, in his system.

His death was ruled as accidental.

This past summer, five people were charged for being involved in Perry’s death. Among the suspects were two doctors and the late actor’s longtime assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa.

Iwamasas was accused of administering the ketamine dose that killed Matthew Perry last fall.

Matthew Perry’s Family Recently Spoke Out About His 2023 Shocking Death

During a recent appearance on Today, Matthew Perry’s mother Suzanne Morrison opened up about the late actor’s shocking death.

“He went through a period, interestingly enough, just before he died when he was showing me one of his new houses,” Morrison explained. “He came up to me and he said, ‘I love you so much, and I’m so happy to be with you now. And I’m so…’ It was almost as though it was a premonition or something. I didn’t think about it at the time, but I thought, ‘How long has it been since we’ve had a conversation like that?’”

She answered, “It’s been years.”

Perry’s sister, Caitlin Morrison, also spoke out about his death. “He had this ability to fill up a room with light,” she told Hello! Canada. “When people were in a room with [him], there was this magnetic energy. Everybody just had a smile on their face, and they clung to everything that he said.”

“The work that I’m doing now is very selfish because it kind of feels like I’m sitting right next to Matthew,” Caitlin shared. “Working with him every day on something that was important to him.”

“I have this treasure of getting to keep him very, very close to my life all the time,” she added. “Which is wonderful.”

His stepfather, Keith Morrison, who helped establish the Matthew Perry Foundation with Caitlin, stated in the same interview, “When [Matthew] suddenly died, it was incredibly shocking. Anybody who has lost a child will tell you that, even if you are in some way prepared for the possibility, it’s shattering. What we have decided to do is hang on to that determination and try to do something useful.”

“He would like to be remembered for doing something to help people suffering from addiction,” he concluded.