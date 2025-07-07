Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out Following Devastating Flood in His Home State of Texas 

As Texas continues to deal with the devastating flood, Matthew McConaughey speaks out about the situation in his home state.

In his latest Instagram post, the actor mourned the lives lost in the tragic natural disaster. “At least 70 lives have been lost,” he wrote. “Many more are unaccounted for, and countless Texans are hurting – inside and out.”

Matthew McConaughey then encouraged his followers to help those impacted by the Texas flood. “If you’re able, please lend a helping hand where and how you can,” he continued. “It’s gonna be a long road ahead, but right now the shock, the pain, and the chaos need the steady hand of a neighbor.”

Texans are some of the most resilient and generous people on the planet,” he added.

Texas Flood Death Toll Increases to Nearly 100 As Search and Rescue Continues

According to USA TODAY, the death toll from the flood has increased to 90. The most fatalities were in Kerr County, which had 75 deaths. Travis County had seven, Burnet County had three, Kendall County had two, Williamson County had two, and Tom Green County had one.

Among the dead are at least 27 children and counselors from Camp Mystic, an all-girl camp located in Kerr County. At least 10 girls and one counselor are still missing.

“Texas is grieving right now. The pain, the shock of what has transpired these last few days has broken the heart of our state,” Texas Senator Ted Cruz stated during a press conference on Monday.

Cruz further stated he was heartbroken from the loss of children at Camp Mystic. There were approximately 700 children at the camp when the nearby Gaudalupe River rose over 26 feet in less than an hour on Friday.

Cruz also said during his press conference that a review of the weather reporting will be conducted after the rescue efforts.

“If we can go back and do it again, we would evacuate, particularly those in the most vulnerable areas,” he said. “The young children in the cabins closest to the water… The people in the RVs. Next time there is a flood, I hope we have in place processes to remove, especially the most vulnerable, from harm’s way. But that will be a process that will take careful examination of what happened.”