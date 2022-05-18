Twitter Roasts Matt Damon Over Controversial Commercial

Cryptocurrency, a digital form of currency that is not monitored by the government, has long been the source of controversy since its inception in 2008. Currently, the value of cryptocurrency is falling. Bitcoin is at its lowest market value in five years. Folks are dunking on Matt Damon because of it. Here’s why.

Matt Damon’s Fortune

In October 2021, crypto.com debuted a new advertisement starring Damon. The Good Will Hunting star says history is filled with people who almost achieved. Standing beside facsimiles of innovators, Damon says some pioneers “calmed their minds and steeled their nerves with four simple words whispered by the intrepid since the time of the Romans: fortune favors the brave.”

The ad was an immediate flop, with YouTube likes resting below 75%. It was a hyper-serious commercial advocating for investing under the auspices of innovation. Reddit had a field day. South Park lampooned the commercial not long thereafter. Clyde tells a ranting Cartman, “My dad said he listened to Matt Damon and lost all his money.”

Then The Markets Crashed

As we sit in mid-May, BitCoin has collapsed. NFTs have declined significantly and show no sign of stopping. As one would expect, Twitter unloaded on Damon for backing the industry. One critic pointed out that folks who listened to Damon and invested $1000 dollars are now down to $554.

If you bought $1000 of a bitcoin ETF when Matt Damon's "Fortune Favors the Brave!" crypto ad premiered on October 28 last year, you would now have $554. pic.twitter.com/qgeVmGYZw7 — Jon Schwarz (@schwarz) May 9, 2022

The Gregory Brothers, whom you may remember from Autotune the News, used a clip from Interstellar to illustrate their point.

Matt Damon to his crypto investors: pic.twitter.com/mS4XIAS5ud — The Gregory Brothers (@gregorybrothers) May 12, 2022

New York Times writer Dave Itzkoff cited another Damon film in his take.

just buying one more zoo and then I’ll stop taking my financial advice from Matt Damon — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) May 12, 2022

Damon wasn’t the only celebrity shilling crypto ahead of this crash. Larry David and LeBron James both starred in Super Bowl commercials promoting it. Steph Curry is currently starring in ads promoting NFTs as well. However, Damon’s ad seems to have ticked off the internet the most.

Thinking about the obscene amounts of money celebs like Matt Damon must’ve made during the pandemic — one of the largest upward transfers of wealth in decades — and how they still chose to hawk crypto — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) May 11, 2022

How Does Matt Damon Feel About All This?

You could never reasonably expect Damon to apologize for endorsing a product. The closest explanation we’ve heard comes from Jimmy Kimmel. Under the guise of a barb, Kimmel revealed that Damon did the ad not for profit, but for a donation to his charity water.org.

Stupid Matt Damon did that commercial for FREE in exchange for a huge donation to https://t.co/oBwWVpbuQ1 and now everyone hates him. Thanks twitter assholes! I couldn’t have planned this better myselfhttps://t.co/oBwWVpbuQ1 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 12, 2022

This makes the whole ordeal a bit easier to swallow, but Twitter is still going to be Twitter. Damon promoting crypto helps to legitimize the investment, and that investment is not paying out. Only time will tell if prices soar to the moon or not.

