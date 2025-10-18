Massive Pop Music Superstar’s Estranged Husband Requests $250,000 in Monthly Spousal Support

Sia’s estranged husband is hitting some high notes of his own—requesting over $250,000 a month in spousal support.

The pop star, whose full name is Sia Furler, cited “irreconcilable differences” when she filed for divorce from Daniel Bernard in March, according to the BBC.

Court documents obtained by the outlet show Bernard, a former doctor, claimed the monthly allowance was necessary to maintain the “luxurious and upper-class lifestyle” he enjoyed during their marriage.

Australian singer-songwriter Sia in 2023. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/WireImage)

According to the documents, the singer’s estranged husband stated that he became “financially dependent on Sia” after leaving his job to start a short-lived medical business with her.

Sia’s Estranged Husband Claimed They Often Took Private Jets, Employed Personal Chefs and Masseuses

Court documents show Bernard claimed the couple, married in December 2022 with an 18-month-old son, spent over $400,000 monthly on private jets, vacations, and fine dining. He also claimed they employed 10 to 12 staff members at home, including two personal chefs and two masseuses.

“We never needed to monitor our living expenses,” the “Chandelier” singer’s husband wrote.

The 47-year-old claimed the temporary support order he sought was “necessary” because Sia, 49, was the primary earner in their marriage.

Bernard, a former radiation oncologist, claimed he would need years of additional training and rigorous exams to renew his certification and resume practice.

He requested additional payments to cover legal fees and forensic accounting costs.

Sia was previously married to Erik Anders Lang (2014-2017). She was already a mother and grandmother before she and Bernard welcomed their son, Somersault. In 2019, she adopted two 18-year-old boys from the foster system; one of them became a father in 2020, per CNN.

Sia released her 10th studio album, Reasonable Woman, last May. It was her first full-length album in eight years and featured collaborations with artists like Kylie Minogue and Chaka Khan. It also featured Paris Hilton.