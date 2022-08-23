Massage Guns Aren’t Just For Post-Workouts: This Handy Tool Does More Than You Realize

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Massage guns first hit the market back in 2008, but they’ve become popular again in recent years. And while you might think these handheld devices are only for gym rats and athletes, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

This handy tool not only loosens sore, tight muscles, it also promotes tissue healing, reduces inflammation, and increases lymphatic drainage. Considering its many benefits, a portable massage gun is well worth the small investment.

The Many Benefits of A Massage Gun

Massage guns use vibration therapy, which is similar to a technique used by massage therapists. The massage gun emulates a technique known as “tapotement.” This is where therapists move their hands rapidly in a rhythmic manner on a target area to stimulate the nerve endings.

That nerve stimulation promotes blood flow and muscle flexibility, lymphatic drainage, and better joint mobility, all of which majorly affect overall health.

Applying a massage gun to the body creates a “rippling effect along the skin, like waves,” explains sports therapist Willum Ogden. This rippling effect increases the flow of oxygenated blood to the area, which is essential for muscle recovery and healing. It also reduces swelling and inflammation.

Using a massage gun is also incredibly simple. Make sure to avoid the bony areas of your body and focus on your muscles. Move the device in a circular motion, up and down or left and right. For best results, use it daily for up to 10 minutes in each troubled area. (Note: if you have a pacemaker, do not use a massage gun! And when in doubt, always ask your doctor first.)

There are a number of massage guns available in the marketplace, ranging in price from $39 to $650 or more. But this particular model stands out for being lightweight and high quality at a reasonable price.

Bring The Healing Home

Our pick is the Zyllion All-Metal Mini Massage Gun because, unlike the competition, the Zyllion isn’t bulky, heavy, or loud. Instead, this fantastic device is compact, lightweight, and quiet. But don’t let that small size fool you—it packs a powerful (painless) punch.

This super quiet, portable deep tissue massager features four speeds. It has four interchangeable heads and a hard case that fits into any purse, backpack, or gym bag. Additionally, this massage gun features an ergonomic handle with rubber ridges that gives you maximum grip and control.

It doesn’t take much for our bodies to get tired, sore, and overworked. The Zyllion relieves muscular pain whether from exercise, long work shifts at a desk or on your feet, or chasing kiddos around the house. Use it on your back, neck, shoulders, arms, legs, and feet. The small massage gun will dig deep into the muscle tissue to break down stiff and painful knots. This innovative, relaxing, and non-invasive muscle therapy provides instant relief.

“This small, portable, versatile, and extremely user-friendly massage gun has been a great addition to my self-care/recovery arsenal,” one reviewer wrote. “I have tried larger massage guns from other companies, but they are too unwieldy for my small hands. The attachments and speeds, as well as carrying case and charging cable make this very easy to transport and use.”

Zyllion products are backed by a one-year warranty and lifetime customer support. If you don’t absolutely fall in love with your massage gun (read: you will), or if something happens to it in the first year, Zyllion will send you a replacement at no cost.

You’ve got nothing to lose and a world of comfort and relaxation to gain.

