Massachusetts Mom Wrote Her Own Hilarious And Emotional Obituary Before Dying Of ALS

A Massachusetts mom who was left unable to speak for the last year of her life wrote herself a hilarious and emotional obituary.

Videos by Suggest

Linda Murphey was 60 years old when she passed after a three-year-long battle with Bulbar ALS on September 21. Her condition left her unable to speak for her final year, but that didn’t stop her from having a laugh.

Per CBS, she was able to write down her own obituary in April. And just in time, too, as not long after, she lost the majority of movement in her hands. Her obituary isn’t the only thing she had control over, however.

Murphey also picked out her casket, the music at her funeral, and she planned a dance party in her honor.

This stroke of humor has always been with her. When she beat breast cancer in 2012, she wrote a book about it, called “F–k off, Cancer.”

As funny as her obituary is, it’s also incredibly bittersweet.

Mother’s Bittersweet Obituary Is A True Testament To Her Life

“Well, if you are reading this obituary, it looks like I’m dead. WOW, it actually happened,” her obituary began. “I died of FOMO due to complications of Bulbar ALS.”

“As the saying goes, I “died peacefully while surrounded by loved ones” … I was loved, comforted, and hugged until my last breath by my beautiful family and a couple of my besties!”

Her obituary is an extensive one, full of lighthearted humor and deep love for all of her family and friends.

Further in her obituary, she makes another darker joke. “I lived my life with two super powers. My first, of which everyone was jealous, was that I could drink as much as I wanted and never seemed to get a hangover … the real wonder is why I didn’t die of liver failure. My second super power is that I was always genuinely happy and absolutely loved to be with nice people.”

I feel like this sums up Murphey’s fun-loving attitude pretty well.

She called on people to remain compassionate. “Please be kind to everyone: the telemarketer, the grocery clerk, the Dunkin’s staff, the tailgater, your family, your friends. Speak nicely and positively. Is there really ever a reason to be negative? I don’t think so…”

In lieu of flowers, Murphey asked people to buy scratchers and give them out to strangers on the way to the funeral.

“So to my earthly existence, I say farewell. It was a blast while it lasted. We sure did have fun!”