Massachusetts Man Died While Moving Stack Of Plywood In Workplace Accident

A 28-year-old Massachusetts man, David Morais, died in a workplace accident while reportedly moving a stack of plywood in Avon.

Videos by Suggest

According to a press release issued by the Avon Police Department, the incident occurred on Tuesday, September 23. At around 2:56 p.m., first responders, including police officers and fire personnel, arrived at Materia Millwork, located on Bodwell Street in Avon.

Upon arrival, first responders found a man, later identified as Morais, having suffered from fatal injuries sustained during an “industrial accident.” According to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, Morais had been moving a stack of plywood when tragedy struck. The Avon Fire Department specified that he suffered a head injury.

Unfortunately, David Morais was pronounced dead at the scene.

Statement, Obituary

Materia Millwork, Morais’s employer, issued a statement on Instagram, addressing his death.

“We are heartbroken to share that our teammate, David, lost his life in a tragic accident. David was more than a valued member of our team,” the statement read. “He was a friend, a craftsman, and someone we were lucky to know. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

“The safety and well-being of our team will always be our top priority. Out of respect for the ongoing investigation, we’re unable to share further details right now.”

David Morais is described lovingly by his family in his obituary. He is described as a passionate and outdoorsy man who enjoyed a plethora of activities, such as golfing, boating, craftsmanship, and cooking.

“He will be missed for his profound loyalty, compassion and heart of gold,” the obituary read. “His generosity, keen intelligence, and wonderful sense of humor endeared him to all who knew him.”

“Above all, David’s family, friends, and girlfriend were the cornerstone of his life. He was a devoted son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend.”

Morais is survived by his parents, sisters, brother-in-law, and girlfriend, among many other loved ones. Calling hours were held at the BUMA Funeral Home, and his burial was private.

The incident remains under investigation by the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration.